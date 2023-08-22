NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 30

Northern Superchargers (NOS) will take on Welsh Fire (WEF) in the 30th match of The Hundred 2023 at the Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, August 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOS vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 30.

Welsh Fire have had a mixed tournament so far, winning only three of their seven games. They are fifth in the points table with seven points and will look to change things around with the likes of Glenn Phillips, David Willey, and Jonny Bairstow in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers have had a disappointing season so far, ranking seventh in the points table. They are coming off an 81-run defeat to the Manchester Originals. They will look to end their four-match losing streak in this game.

NOS vs WEF Match Details, Match 30

Match 30 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on August 22 at the Headingley in Leeds. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOS vs WEF, The Hundred 2023, Match 30

Date and Time: August 22, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

NOS vs WEF Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. Anything above 155 could be a par score.

NOS vs WEF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern Superchargers: L-L-L-L-W

Welsh Fire: W-L-L-W-D

NOS vs WEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Northern Superchargers Probable Playing 11

Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Tom Banton (wk), Harry Brook, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Brydon Carse, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Reece Topley

Welsh Fire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Welsh Fire Probable Playing 11

Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, David Payne

NOS vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (141 runs in 7 matches; Average: 23.50)

Joe Clarke has proven to be an effective batter in this tournament and is also a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored 141 runs in seven games and could explode and hit a big knock in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Stephen Eskinazi (150 runs in 7 matches; Average: 25.00)

Stephen Eskinazi is a power hitter who has a wide range of shots. He has amassed 150 runs at an average of 25.00 in seven games and could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Willey (78 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches; E.R: 7.29)

David Willey has consistently performed for Welsh Fire and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has scalped seven wickets and scored 78 runs at an average of 26.00 in seven games and is an excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Reece Topley (13 wickets in 7 matches; Average: 13.54)

Reece Topley has impressed so far this tournament with his left-arm medium-fast bowling. He has taken 13 wickets in seven games while being economical, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

NOS vs WEF match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Short

Matthew Short is a talented player who has excelled with his all-round skill-set over the years. He has scored 150 runs at an average of 25.00 and taken two wickets in seven games in the ongoing tournament. The all-rounder is a decent captain's pick for your fantasy side.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is another excellent selection for your Dream11 team, having picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 6.35 in seven games. Given his bowling abilities, he is one of the top contenders for the vice-captaincy pick.

5 must-picks for NOS vs WEF Dream11 fantasy cricket

Roelof van der Merwe

David Wiese

Brydon Carse

Wayne Parnell

Lockie Ferguson

NOS vs WEF match expert tips, Match 30th

The likes of Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, and Tom Abell could be good options for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game as they have been outstanding with the bat.

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head-To-Head League

NOS vs WEF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: David Willey, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, David Payne

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

NOS vs WEF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: David Willey, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, Roelof van der Merwe