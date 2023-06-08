NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 blast match – June 8, 2023

The North Group fixture between Nottinghamshire and Durham will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 8. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire have had a topsy-turvy ride this season. They have four wins from seven games, with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.139. However, they ended up on the winning side in their last two games against Birmingham and Lancashire, giving them much-needed confidence going into this fixture.

Durham, meanwhile, have enjoyed a reasonable campaign so far, securing four wins in their last six matches. They are third on the points table and have a formidable NRR of 0.787. They beat Northamptonshire with seven balls to spare the last time the two sides met.

NOT vs DUR Squads for Today's Match

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney ©, Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Jack Brooks, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball

Durham

Jonathan Bushnell, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Alex Lees ©, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner

Here are three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming NOT vs DUR Dream11 match:

#3 Graham Clark (DUR) - 8 credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Graham Clark has scored runs consistently for Durham over the past few games. In 88 T20I innings, Clark has scored 2,096 runs at an impressive average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 145.75. He has one century and 12 half-centuries under his belt.

Clark is a talented batsman, and we recommend picking him as captain or vice-captain in your NOR vs DUR Dream11 team.

#2 Joe Clarke (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Joe Clarke has been in rollicking form in the last two games against Birmingham and Lancashire. He scored a magnificent 89(53) and 42(24), steering his team to comfortable victories. Clarke has scored over 3,900 T20 runs at an average of 27.5 and a strike rate of 147.

With his current form, Clarke is a great option as captain or vice-captain for your NOR vs DUR Dream11 team.

#1 Alex Hales (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Alex Hales is an explosive top-order batsman who has represented many franchises around the world, as well as his national side. Hales has over 11,000 T20 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of over 145. He has five centuries and 74 half-centuries to his name.

With tons of experience, Hales is a treat to watch if he gets going. For these reasons, he is our top pick as a captain or vice-captain for your NOT vs DUR Dream11 team.

