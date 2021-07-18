NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 18th, 2021

Match No.120 of the ongoing T20 Blast will see Nottinghamshire locking horns against Durham at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire are currently sitting pretty atop the North Group points table with 19 points from 13 games. They have won eight of their encounters and lost just two. The rest of the matches had no result.

Durham, meanwhile, are placed sixth in the same group in the ongoing T20 Blast edition after incurring five victories and seven defeats. With eleven points in their bag, a win in the upcoming fixture would equal Durham's points tally with the Birmingham Bears, who are right above in fifth.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats and will be eager to emerge all guns blazing and end the league stages on a high.

#3 Paul Van Meekeren

He might be an out-of-the-box choice for many, but Paul van Meekeren's skills come to the fore in the death overs.

The Dutch fast bowler resumed his cricketing action last week for Durham and has scalped two wickets in two matches. Sharing a dressing room with DJ Bravo for the Winnipeg Hawks, he has mastered the art of deceptive slower ones.

He was part of the 2016 T20 World Cup for the Netherlands and it won't be a surprise if he breaks into the ongoing T20 Blast tournament with a few handy scalps in the last game of the league stages.

#2 Sean Dickson

Sean Dickson of Durham has recently been in good form with the blade in the ongoing T20 Blast competition. His 53 off 33 deliveries nearly pulled off a difficult run-chase of 200 runs against Lancashire in their previous encounter.

After scoring 292 runs from 10 matches, the 29-year-old from South Africa is the leading runscorer for his team at the moment. He averages 36.50 while his strike rate reads 128.70 in the ongoing T20 Blast competition.

#1 Alex Hales

England batsman Alex Hales has been in the headlines for a while. Especially after not getting selected in the national squad despite rigorous performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

Alex Hales has entertained everyone with 428 runs from thirteen matches in the ongoing T20 Blast so far. He is averaging 47.51 with two fifties and a century to his name. His strike rate of 177.91 remains exceptional.

Going with Alex Hales as captain or vice-captain of your team for this game is highly recommended.

