NOT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 39

Nottinghamshire will take on Durham in the 39th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at Gorse Lane in Grantham on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have won and lost two games each to be placed fifth in the Group A standings. With four points in their kitty, they trail the top three sides by two points.

Nottinghamshire lost their previous match against Middlesex by 27 runs after an underwhelming performance with the ball, which allowed the opposition to score 355 runs.

Durham, meanwhile, are eighth in the table and are yet to get their campaign up and running. They have lost three of their four matches, which includes a loss in their most recent encounter against Gloucestershire. Durham need to string a run of wins as soon as possible in order to keep their hopes alive for the campaign.

NOT vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Dane Schadendorf (w), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Nic Maddinson, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Tomas Mackintosh (w), Stanley McAlindon, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth

Match Details

NOT vs DUR, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: August 14, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Gorse Lane, Grantham

Pitch Report

The track at Gorse Lane is an excellent batting surface. Pacers might find some assistance due to overcast conditions. The average first-innings score here over the last five matches is 308.

Today’s NOT vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Mackintosh seems to be a safe bet for the wicketkeeper slot of your fantasy side. He scored 36 runs in the last match at a strike rate of over 156.

Batters

Sol Budinger is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire, having gathered 186 runs in four matches at an average of 62. He has also batted at a strike rate of over 158.

Ben Slater follows Budinger closely on the list as he has collected 182 runs in four matches at an average of over 60.

All-rounders

Matthew Montgomery is a player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 100 runs and has also scalped two wickets in four matches.

Scott Borthwick could prove to be a pivotal player for his side in this game. He has scored 144 runs in four matches at an average of 36 and has also scalped a wicket.

Bowlers

Brett Hutton has done a wonderful job with the ball for his side. He has scalped eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.56.

Zak Chappell has also taken eight wickets for his side and his partnership with Hutton has been crucial for Nottinghamshire.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Brett Hutton (NOT) – 356 points

Zak Chappell (NOT) – 304 points

Dane Paterson (NOT) – 301 points

Liam Trevaskis (DUR) – 293 points

Sol Budinger (NOT) – 256 points

Important stats for NOT vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Brett Hutton: 384 runs

Zak Chappell: Nine wickets

Dane Paterson: 25 runs and seven wickets

Sol Budinger: 161 runs

Liam Trevaskis: 100 runs and two wickets

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Mackintosh, Sol Budinger, Ben Slater, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Matthew Montgomery, Scott Borthwick, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Dane Paterson, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Sol Budinger, Vice-Captain: Brett Hutton

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Mackintosh, Sol Budinger, Ben Slater, Graham Clark, Matthew Montgomery, Scott Borthwick, Brett Hutton, Paul Couglin, Zak Chappell, Dane Paterson, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Matthew Montgomery, Vice-Captain: Zak Chappell

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee