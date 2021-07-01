NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - July 1st, 2021

Nottinghamshire will take on Leicestershire in the 89th match of the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

With five wins, three ties and a single loss from their nine T20 Blast matches so far, Nottinghamshire are at the top of the North Group points table. They are level on points with second-placed Yorkshire, who have played one game more. Nottinghamshire defeated Lancashire by seven runs in their most recent game and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the standings and will have their work cut out when they lock horns with table-toppers Nottinghamshire. They have won just three T20 Blast games this season while losing as many as seven matches. Leicestershire will head into tonight's fixture on the back of a two-game losing streak.

In a T20 Blast fixture involving two teams who are at the opposite ends of the table, Nottinghamshire will undoubtedly start as favorites at Trent Bridge.

Squads to choose from:

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball, Sol Budinger, Matt Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Peter Trego

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells and Edward Barnes.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher and Calvin Harrison

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, 89th match, T20 Blast

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 1st July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a balanced one which equally assists both the bowlers and batsmen. While the pacers can expect some good bounce and carry off the surface, the batters will look to take advantage of the powerplay overs. The average first innings score at the venue is 158 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs LEI)

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Lewis Hill, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Steve Mullaney, Jake Ball, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Steve Mullaney, Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Scott Steel. Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

