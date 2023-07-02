NOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 125th Vitality T20 Blast 2023 game will take place between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 2. Nottinghamshire have won seven of its first 13 games. Leicestershire, on the other side, has won only two of its 13 games.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction match.

Squads for NOT vs LEI

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Ben Martindale, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, and Jake Ball.

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann, Sol Budinger, Lewis Hill, Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb(c), Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, and Nick Welch.

#3 Rishi Patel (LEI) - 8 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Rishi Patel has been a lone star for the struggling Leicestershire side, which is going through a bad phase in the ongoing season of the tournament.

With his reliable batting, he has been able to foster a sense of home. He has a strike rate of 143.49 while scoring 353 runs this season, at a respectable average of 37.15.

He is the only player for Leicestershire to score a century this year. The 25-year-old seems to be a one-man army for his team and should be included as a captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 prediction game for NOT vs LEI.

#2 Alex Hales (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

With nearly 302 runs in 13 innings, Alex Hales is Nottinghamshire's fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

He has so far played some innings, which have made the game for his team, and has a top score of 87. In addition, Hales' strike rate has been consistently over 150, making him one of the T20 Blast competition's most deadly hitters.

If he continues at this pace, he could surely do wonders for the franchise in the long run. Hence, we highly recommend you feature Hales in your NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Joe Clarke (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Joe Clarke has displayed exceptional control with the bat this year. With 423 runs, he is second among Nottinghamshire's run scorers.

He is batting at a destructive average of 35.25 and has a lethal strike rate of 162.06. Additionally, during the competition, he has hit 47 fours and 22 sixes, totaling three fifty-plus scores.

Given his fantastic play this year, Clarke is unquestionably a candidate to serve as the captain or vice-captain of your NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team.

