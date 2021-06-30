NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 1st, 2021

Nottinghamshire will lock horns with Leicestershire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, July 1.

Nottinghamshire have had a dream run so far in the 2021 T20 Blast. The team, captained by Steve Mullaney, are placed second in the points table with 13 points from nine games. It’s important to note that the team is unbeaten since their 18-run loss against Warwickshire on June 11.

Leicestershire have had completely contrasting fortunes when compared to Nottinghamshire’s journey. They are positioned right at the bottom of the table with six points from 10 matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

#3 Scott Steel

Durham v Leicestershire - Royal London One Day Cup

Scott Steel has shown reasonable form over the last few games for Leicestershire. The 22-year-old has looked decent as an opening batsman after getting scores of 46, 32, 13 and 44 in his last four appearances.

In 10 matches, Steel has scored 301 runs at an average and strike rate of 33.44 and 110.66. He has scored the most number of half-centuries, two, for his team in the 2021 T20 Blast.

Nottinghamshire CCC Photocall

Samit Patel has been one of the key reasons behind Nottinghamshire’s dominating run in the 2021 T20 Blast. He has scored 141 runs from eight innings and an average of 23.50 and is striking at an impressive 145.36.

His top score of 64* came against Derbyshire in Nottingham earlier in June. With the ball, Samit has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.42, the best among his teammates.

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Alex Hales has been great for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast. Though he has bagged three ducks, the right-hander has made amends as he is the team’s leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Hales has scored 335 runs at an average and strike rate of 55.83 and 172.68. The 32-year-old must be brimming with confidence after his 66-ball 101* against Lancashire on Saturday, June 26.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava