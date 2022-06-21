NOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) at Trent Bridge as part of the T20 Blast's North Group on Tuesday, 21 June.

Nottinghamshire, despite having a strong roster, have flattered to deceive this season. They will want to return to winning ways against Leicestershire, who come into the game on the back of a big win over Durham. Their bowling attack has stood out with consistent performances, with Callum Parkinson and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up 34 wickets between them. However, they will have their task cut out against Nottinghamshire's star-studded batting unit. All in all, a cracking game beckons at Trent Bridge, with both teams set to go all-out for a win.

NOT vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson and Calvin Harrison.

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Harry Swindells (wk), Rishi Patel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Wiaan Mulder, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq and Callum Parkinson.

Match Details

NOT vs LEI, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue, with the previous game here seeing 467 runs being scored across both innings. The bowlers don't have much room for error, with the batters enjoying the bounce and carry off the surface. There could be some turn available for the spinners, but the square dimensions of the ground go against them. A change of pace will be crucial as the match progresses, with the margin for error being minimal. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 190-200 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NOT vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the most explosive batters in the competition, with his ability to score quick runs consistently being noteworthy. Although he has been unable to convert his starts into big ones recently, Clarke is well and truly capable of doing it. With the conditions at Trent Bridge also suiting him, Clarke is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been in decent touch for the Notts this season, but is still due a big score at the top of the order. He has been in fine form over the last year or so, impressing in the BBL and PSL. Given his experience and ability to bat deep into the innings, he is a fine addition to your NOT vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a fifty and backing it up with a couple of wickets. His skill-set adds balance and depth to the Leicestershire side, holding him in good stead. Given his form, Mulder is a must-have in your NOT vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition with 19 scalps to his name this season. The Afghan pacer has been brilliant in death overs, using his variations and nailing yorkers consistently. Although the conditions are skewed towards the batters, Naveen's form and ability make him a good pick in your NOT vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (NOT)

Matt Carter (NOT)

Colin Ackermann (LEI)

Important stats for NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 223 runs in 9 T20 Blast matches, SR: 214.42

Wiaan Mulder - 54(33) and 2/16 vs Durham in the previous T20 Blast game

Naveen-ul-Haq - 19 wickets in 11 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 16.11

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Swindells, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Colin Ackermann, Samit Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Naveen-ul-Haq and Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Wiaan Mulder.

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Colin Ackermann, Samit Patel, Wiaan Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Naveen-ul-Haq and Callum Parkinson.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann.

