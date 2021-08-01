NOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Nottinghamshire will take on Leicestershire in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on Sunday at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground.

Nottinghamshire have had a decent run so far in the tournament, as they stand in fifth position in the points table with one win and a loss. Meanwhile, Leicestershire are eighth in the points table, with one win and two losses.

NOT vs LEI Probable Playing 11s

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (C), Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Montgomery, Joey Evison, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson.

Leicestershire

Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill (C), Arron Lilley, Louis Kimber, Harry Swindells (wk), Edward Barnes, Dieter Klein, Chris Wright, Rehan Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: NOT vs LEI, Royal London Cup.

Date and Time: 1st August, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground is helpful to bowlers. Pacers are expected to have early movement and bounce, while spinners could come into play later in the game. The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Today’s NOT vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Swindells - Swindells played a brilliant 69-run knock in the last game to help Leicestershire inch closer towards their target.

Batsmen

Marcus Harris - Harris has been in tremendous form, having smashed 216 runs in three games and will be a key player in today’s game.

Ben Slater - Slater has been a lone warrior with the bat for Nottinghamshire, scoring 197 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Joey Evison - Evison has contributed in both departments of the game, and is a must-pick in today’s NOT vs LEI dream11 team.

Aaron Lilley - Lilley is a vital member of the Leicestershire team, as he can pick up key wickets as well as score quick runs.

Bowlers

Patterson White - White has been a decent performer with the ball for Nottinghamshire, scalping four wickets in three games.

Dieter Klein - Klein is a key bowler for Leicestershire and can pick up wickets. So far, he has four wickets to his name in three matches.

Five best players to pick in NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Rishi Patel- 287 points.

Marcus Harris- 274 points.

Ben Slater- 264 points.

Lewis Hill- 244 points.

Joey Evison- 214 points.

Key stats for NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Marcus Harris - 3 matches, 216 runs.

Rishi Patel - 3 matches, 212 runs.

Ben Slater - 3 matches, 197 runs.

Lewis Hill - 3 matches, 171 runs.

Joey Evison - 2 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets.

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Swindells, Dane Schadenforf, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Ben Slater, Lewis Hill, Joey Evison, Aaron Lilley, Dieter Klein, Patterson White, Dane Paterson.

Captain: Marcus Harris. Vice-Captain: Joey Evison.

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Swindells, Matthew Montgomery, Rishi Patel, Marcus Harris, Ben Slater, Lewis Hill, Joey Evison, Aaron Lilley, Dieter Klein, Patterson White, Brett Hutton.

Captain: Rishi Patel. Vice-Captain: Ben Slater.

