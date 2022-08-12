NOT vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will take on Middlesex (MID) in a Group A fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at Gorse Lane in Grantham on Friday, August 12.
Nottinghamshire are currently atop Group A with four points, having won two out of their three matches. Middlesex also have two wins and a loss to their name and find themselves third in the standings, owing to having an inferior net run rate than their upcoming opponents.
NOT vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today
NOT XI
Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Benjamin Martindale, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson.
MID XI
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood, Ethan Bamber.
Match Details
NOT vs MID, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group A
Date and Time: 12th August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Gorse Lane, Grantham
Pitch Report
Although the track at Gorse Lane is an excellent one for batting, the pacers might find some assistance owing to overcast conditions. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 308 runs.
Today’s NOT vs MID Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Joe Cracknell can come in handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Stephen Eskinazi is currently the leading run-scorer in the English Domestic One-Day Cup with 384 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, in three matches at a jaw-dropping average of 192. He could be an excellent captaincy choice for your NOT vs MID Dream11 fantasy team.
Sol Budinger is Nottinghamshire's leading run-scorer with 161 runs in three matches at an average of over 80 and a strike rate of over 156.
All-rounders
Luke Hollman has been in great form with the ball, taking seven wickets so far. He has also scored 25 runs.
Matthew Montgomery has scored 100 runs in addition to picking up two wickets in three English Domestic One-Day Cup matches.
Bowler
Umesh Yadav is the tournamen't joint-leading wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name.
Top 5 best players to pick in NOT vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 483 points
Umesh Yadav (MID) – 342 points
Luke Hollman (MID) – 249 points
Sol Budinger (NOT) – 221 points
Matthew Montgomery (NOT) – 219 points
Important stats for NOT vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Stephen Eskinazi: 384 runs
Umesh Yadav: 9 wickets
Luke Hollman: 25 runs and 7 wickets
Sol Budinger: 161 runs
Matthew Montgomery: 100 runs and 2 wickets
NOT vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Sol Budinger, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Matthew Montgomery, Martin Andersson, Lyndon James, Umesh Yadav, Zak Chappell, Dane Paterson.
Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Umesh Yadav.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Sol Budinger, Pieter Malan, Mark Stoneman, Luke Hollman, Matthew Montgomery, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson.
Captain: Luke Hollman. Vice-captain: Sol Budinger.