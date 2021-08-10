NOT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Nottinghamshire take on Northamptonshire in Grantham on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire have blown hot and cold in the Royal London One-Day Cup with two wins in four completed games. However, they will be eyeing a win at the expense of Northamptonshire, who will fancy their chances as well, with the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos and Tom Taylor being in brilliant form in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

NOT vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Peter Trego (c), Matt Montgomery, Sam King, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson and Tom Barber

NOR XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos (c&wk), Emilio Gay, Ben Curran, Luke Proctor, Richard Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, James Sales, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White and Ben Sanderson

Match Details

NOT vs NOR, The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021

Date and Time: August 10, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gorse Lane, Grantham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Gorse Lane with little help on offer for the pacers. The spinners should get some turn off the surface, making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, who will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today's NOT vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ricardo Vasconcelos: Ricardo Vasconcelos is Northamptonshire's best batter, who scored a sparkling fifty against Somerset. Given the form that he is in, Vasconcelos is a great addition to your NOT vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ben Slater: Similarly, Ben Slater has enjoyed some success in the Royal London One-Day Cup with a heap of runs under his belt. With the pitch being a good one to bat on, one can bank on Slater to add more runs to his tally.

All-rounder

Liam Patterson-White: Liam Patterson-White has been Nottinghamshire's go-to bowler this season. Along with his impressive spin bowling, Patterson-White has been explosive with the bat as well, making him one to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson: Ben Sanderson is one of the highest wicket-takers in the competition, with his swing bowling being a viable weapon for Northamptonshire. One can bank on him picking up a few wickets today. Sanderson should be a viable addition to your NOT vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ben Slater (NOT) - 461 points

Tom Taylor (NOR) - 366 points

Jack White (NOR) - 329 points

Important stats for NOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ben Slater: 342 runs in 7 Matches, Bat Average: 57.00

Ben Sanderson: 10 wickets in 6 Matches, Bowl Average: 18.60

Liam Patterson-White: 8 wickets in 7 Matches, Bowl SR: 18.66

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Vasconcelos, B Slater, P Trego, R Keogh, M Montgomery, T Taylor, L Procter, J White, L Patterson-White, B Hutton and S Kerrigan

Captain: P Trego. Vice-captain: R Keogh

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Vasconcelos, S Budinger, P Trego, R Keogh, M Montgomery, T Taylor, B Curran, J White, L Patterson-White, B Hutton and S Kerrigan

Captain: R Keogh. Vice-captain: L Patterson-White

Edited by Samya Majumdar