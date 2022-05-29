NOT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Nottinghamshire (NOR) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire started their season in fine fashion, getting past Worcestershire courtesy of a good bowling performance. They have a strong roster filled with experience with the likes of Alex Hales and Daniel Christian leading the way.

However, they now come across an upbeat Northamptonshire side that beat Durham in the previous game. With Chris Lynn firing on all cylinders, the Northants will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture. All in all, a cracking game beckons at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

NOT vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Calvin Harrison

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Matt Kelly, Ben Sanderson and Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

NOT vs NOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 29th May 2022, 7:300 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Trent Bridge with there being little room for error for the bowlers. The batters will look to go after the bowling from ball one with the dimensions of the ground also helping their cause. There could be some turn available in the middle overs, making for a good battle between the batters and spinners. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being a decent total at this venue.

Today’s NOT vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the better white-ball cricketers in the English circuit, known for his knack for scoring quick runs in the top-order. The Notts opener scored a fifty in the previous game, holding him in good stead. Given his form and franchise league experience, Clarke can be backed to get more runs in this game.

Batter

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn set the stage on fire in the previous game, scoring a blistering fifty against Durham. Although he hasn't been in the best of form in recent years, Lynn showed glimpses of his best. With conditions suitable for batting, Lynn is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Daniel Christian: Nottinghamshire captain Daniel Christian gave a good account of himself in the previous game, picking two wickets and seeing them through a tricky chase. The Aussie has a heap of experience to fall back on and given his recent form, he is a good addition to your NOT vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson: Ben Sanderson is perhaps Northamptonshire's best bowler with his swing-bowling ability being highly-regarded in the domestic circuit. While his economy has been on the higher side this season, he has picked crucial wickets for his team. With Sanderson likely to play a big role once again, he is a fine pick in your NOT vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (NOT)

Matt Carter (NOT)

Josh Cobb (NOR)

Important stats for NOT vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lynn - 83(46) vs Durham in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

Alex Hales - 52(34) vs Worcestershire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

Luke Fletcher - 5/32 vs Worcestershire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Daniel Christian, Joshua Cobb, Rob Keogh, Luke Fletcher, Ben Sanderson, Matt Kelly and Matt Carter

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Joshua Cobb

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian, Joshua Cobb, Rob Keogh, Luke Fletcher, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor and Matt Carter

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Rob Keogh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava