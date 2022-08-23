NOT vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will take on Surrey (SUR) in the 72nd match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in England on Tuesday, August 23.

Surrey have struggled so far, with the team failing to click as a unit. They could only win one of their last five games and desperately need a win here to get back on track.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have won four of their seven games so far. With players like Haseeb Hameed and Dane Paterson on their roster, they'd like to continue their winning run after defeating Leicestershire by 105 runs in their previous game.

Match Details, 72nd match

The 72nd match of the English Domestic One-Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in England and is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST.

NOT vs SUR, 72nd match

Date and Time: August 23 2022, 03:30 pm

Venue: Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground, England

Live Streaming: Fancode

Exclusive Broadcaster: ECB Website & App

NOT vs SUR pitch report for 72nd match

The pitch at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in England is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers can get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 270 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 226

Average 2nd innings score: 206

NOT vs SUR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Nottinghamshire: WLWLL

Surrey: LWLLD

NOT vs SUR Probable Playing 11s for today’s 72nd match

Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11

Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Fateh Singh, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Toby Pettman

Surrey Probable Playing 11

Ben Geddes (c), Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Josh Blake (wk), Sheridon Gumbs, Thomas Lawes, Nicholas Kimber, Conor Mckerr, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid

NOT vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Blake (151 runs in 7 matches, Strike-Rate: 81.67)

Blake has had a good time with the bat so far, scoring 151 runs in seven games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Haseeb Hameed (7 matches, 299 runs, Average: 59.80)

He was one run short of a well-deserved century in his previous match against Leicestershire. He is a technically sound batter who has been in excellent form in recent years and is expected to put up another strong innings in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matthew Montgomery ( 233 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 38.83 )

Montgomery has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball this term. He has scored 233 runs at an impressive average of 38.83 in seven games in this tournament and could be impactful in this match as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Brett Hutton (16 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 15.00)

Hutton has been outstanding with the ball so far this tournament, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 16.00 and is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker.

NOT vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Thomas Lawes

Lawes is a great all-rounder who has been decent with the bat so far. He has also been quite effective with his right-arm medium fast bowling, taking seven wickets while being economical in seven games, making him an excellent captaincy candidate.

Dane Paterson

Dane Paterson is one of his team's best bowlers and continues to lead the Nottinghamshire bowling attack. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 28.80 in just six games in the tournament and is an excellent choice for vice-captaincy in today's game.

NOT vs SUR match expert tips 72nd match

He's been fantastic with the ball and has provided consistent breakthroughs. On his day, his pace and variations make him a lethal bowler who can trouble any batter. He is also expected to take a couple of wickets in today's match.

NOT vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 72nd match, Head To Head League

NOT vs SUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Josh Blake

Batters: Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ryan Patel

All-Rounders: Thomas Lawes, Nicholas Kimber, Matthew Montgomery

Bowlers: Fateh Singh, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White

NOT vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 72nd match, Grand League

NOT vs SUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Josh Blake

Batters: Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater,, Ryan Patel

All-Rounders: Thomas Lawes, Cameron Steel, Matthew Montgomery

Bowlers: Fateh Singh, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White

