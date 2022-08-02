NOT vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will take on Sussex (SUS) in a Group A match of the Royal London One-Day Cup English Domestic One-Day Cup at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday, August 2.

Neither Nottinghamshire nor Sussex reached the quarter-finals last season. Nottinghamshire had a win-loss record of 3-3, with two of their games getting washed out. Sussex, meanwhile, returned with two wins from eight games (four losses and two no-results).

NOT vs SUS Probable Playing 11 today

Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Haseeb Hameed (c), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Dane Paterson, Zak Chappell.

Sussex: Alistair Orr, Tom Alsop (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Delray Rawlins, Tom Clark, James Coles, Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Ollie Robinson.

Match Details

NOT vs SUS, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 2nd 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is usually a belter, but the new ball might move around a bit. Teams have regularly racked up big scores at the venue and another high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

Today’s NOT vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop played for Hampshire last year, racking up 238 runs, including three half-centuries, in six innings.

Batter

Haseeb Hameed is a promising batter who has a knack for playing big knocks. He played only two games last season, scoring a ton.

All-rounder

Bret Hutton can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. In the 2021 season, he mustered 72 runs and picked up six wickets.

Bowler

Dane Paterson had a good season in 2021, taking eight wickets in six outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOT vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Delray Rawlins (SUS)

Haseeb Hameed (NOT)

Cheteshwar Pujara (SUS)

Dane Paterson (NOT)

Brett Hutton (NOT)

NOT vs SUS Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Nottinghamshire vs Sussex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lyndon James, Bret Hutton, Danial Ibrahim, Delray Rawlins, Dane Paterson, Will Beer, Zak Chappell.

Captain: Haseeb Hameed. Vice-captain: Delray Rawlins.

Dream11 Team for Nottinghamshire vs Sussex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Schadendorf, Tom Alsop, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Cheteshwar Pujara, Bret Hutton, James Coles, Delray Rawlins, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Paterson, Henry Crocombe.

Captain: Tom Alsop. Vice-captain: Dane Paterson.

