NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Nottinghamshire (NOT) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the Group A match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 17) at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Warwickshire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup. They have won two of their last four games. Warwickshire are another strong team who have won three of their last five games and are currently placed in fourth place in the points table.

Warwickshire will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Nottinghamshire are a relatively better team. Nottinghamshire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOT vs WAS Probable Playing XI

NOT Playing XI

Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed (c), Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, James Philip Henry Hayes, Fateh Singh.

WAS Playing XI

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Craig Miles, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Match Details

NOT vs WAS, English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch has a level playing surface. The team that wins the toss will probably decide to bat first. On this wicket, pacers are likely find some movement with the new ball. The middle overs will undoubtedly favor the spinners. Overall, this pitch is favorable to hitters.

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Burgees, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

S Budinger and D Sibley are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Yates is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He 114 runs in just 111 balls in the match against Sussex.

All-rounders

M Montgomery and W Rhodes are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also finish their quota of overs. K Pandya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Chappell and L Patterson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Hutton is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in NOT vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

K Pandya (WAS)

Z Chappell (NOT)

B Hutton (NOT)

NOT vs WAS: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Pandya - 97 runs and nine wickets

R Yates - 280 runs

Z Chappell - 60 runs and 11 wickets

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Burgess, S Budinger, R Yates, B Slater, M Montgomery, W Rhodes, K Pandya, Z Chappell, D Paterson, L Patterson, B Hutton.

Captain: K Pandya Vice Captain: M Montgomery

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Burgess, S Budinger, R Yates, D Sibley, M Montgomery, W Rhodes, K Pandya, Z Chappell, D Paterson, L Patterson, B Hutton.

Captain: Z Chappell Vice Captain: B Hutton

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das