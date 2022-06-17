NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Nottinghamshire (NOR) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, 17th June.

Nottinghamshire have blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast, despite boasting perhaps the best batting unit in the competition. Unlike most teams in the T20 Blast, the Notts can call upon their full-strength roster to get them closer to the knockout spot. However, they come across a decent Warwickshire side who have won four out of their seven games so far. Although they are without Paul Stirling for this game, Warwickshire have a well-balanced side to fall back on, making for a brilliant game of cricket in Nottingham.

NOT vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Calvin Harrison.

WAS XI

Alex Davies (wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Rob Yates, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Olly Stone, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott and Craig Miles.

Match Details

NOT vs WAS, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is generally a high-scoring venue. There won't be much swing available for the pacers, allowing batters to go on the attack from ball one. There could be some spin on offer for the spinners, making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s NOT vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the best players in the T20 Blast with his ability to score quick runs being noteworthy. He is technically sound against both pace and spin and also adds value with his keeping skills. With Clarke due for a big one, he is a good addition to your NOT vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sam Hain: Sam Hain is a quality white-ball cricketer, capable of shifting gears at will. With Paul Stirling unavailable for this game, Hain will be key in the top order. Given his recent form and ability against spin in the middle overs, he is a must-have in your NOT vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite is an experienced campaigner who adds some much-needed balance and depth to the Warks outfit. The Windies all-rounder has been decent with the ball, using his variations to good effect. With Brathwaite capable of clearing the boundary at will, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Matt Carter: Matt Carter has developed into one of the best spinners on the English circuit. A brilliant off-spinner who uses his height to generate discomforting bounce, Carter adds variety to Notts' bowling attack. With the burly off-spinner capable of scoring some runs down the order, he is a good addition to your NOT vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (NOT)

Matt Carter (NOT)

Sam Hain (WAS)

Important stats for NOT vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 197 runs in 7 T20 Blast matches, SR: 223.86

Paul Stirling - 200 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 181.82

Jake Lintott - 13 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 15.62

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Benjamin, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Luke Fletcher and Matt Carter.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Jacob Bethell.

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Chris Benjamin, Samit Patel, Carlos Brathwaite, Jacob Bethell, Jake Lintott, Luke Fletcher and Matt Carter.

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Sam Hain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far