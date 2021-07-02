WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 2nd, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has Warwickshire taking on Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Nottinghamshire, after a dominant win against Leicestershire on Thursday, have moved to the top of the table with just one loss in 10 T20 Blast games. Riding on the exploits of their bowlers, Nottinghamshire are arguably the hot favorites to go all the way this season. However, they are facing some hiccups in the batting unit with Ben Duckett moving to the top of the order recently. The likes of Alex Hales and Samit Patel will need to come up with the goods again, but they are in for a stern test in Birmingham.

Their opponents Warwickshire aren't far off in the points table. With five wins in 11 T20 Blast games, Warwickshire are well on course for a knockout spot. All eyes will be on their in-form bowling attack with overseas recruit Carlos Brathwaite leading the way with 18 wickets so far. Although they may head into the contest as slight underdogs, Warwickshire will bank on home conditions as they seek a crucial win over table-toppers Nottinghamshire.

All in all, another riveting T20 Blast contest beckons at Edgbaston on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Carlos Brathwaite, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess (wk), George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Olly Stone, Robert Yates

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Ben Ducket, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (wk), Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Paterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Predicted Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles and Jacob Lintott

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Sol Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Jake Ball and Calvin Harrison

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group

Date and Time: 2nd July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game beckons at Edgbaston, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. However, there should be some swing available early on with the new ball, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The pitch might slow down a bit as the match progresses, but the batsmen should still be able to play their shots with ease. Batting second is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs NOT)

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Burgess, A Hales, S Hain, B Duckett, A Hose, C Brathwaite, S Patel, M Carter, D Briggs, L Fletcher and C Miles

Captain: S Hain. Vice-captain: A Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Burgess, A Hales, S Hain, B Duckett, E Pollock, T Bresnan, S Patel, M Carter, D Briggs, J Ball and C Miles

Captain: D Briggs. Vice-captain: A Hales

Edited by Samya Majumdar