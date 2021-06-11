NOT vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 11th, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 has defending champions Nottinghamshire taking on Warwickshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Nottinghamshire made an eventful start to their T20 Blast campaign with a tied game against Worcestershire. Although their middle-order couldn't see them through, Alex Hales and Joe Clarke looked in sublime touch, holding them in good stead ahead of their upcoming fixture. With the likes of Luke Fletcher and Matt Carter also impressing with the ball, Nottinghamshire will start today's game as clear favorites.

Warwickshire, meanwhile, aren't pushovers by any means. Led by talented all-rounder Will Rhodes, Warwickshire have a dependable squad, with Carlos Brathwaite providing the balance in the side. Adding the batting prowess of Sam Hain and Adam Hose only sweetens the deal for the Bears. However, their inexperienced bowling attack will need to step up against an explosive Notts batting unit if they are to pull off an upset. With both sides looking for an all-important win, we should be in for an entertaining T20 Blast game today.

Squads to choose from

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Ben Ducket, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (wk), Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Paterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Carlos Brathwaite, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess (wk), George Garrett, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Olly Stone, Robert Yates

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Peter Trego, Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Calvin Harrison and Dane Paterson

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire, North Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 11th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game beckons at Trent Bridge, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should skid nicely on to the bat, paving the way for batsmen to go on the offense from the start. While fast bowlers will look to take pace off the ball, spinners will be crucial in the middle overs. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game, with either side looking to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs WAS)

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Moores, A Hales, B Duckett, S Hain, A Hose, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, S Mullaney, D Briggs, L Fletcher and M Carter

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: W Rhodes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Moores, A Hales, B Duckett, S Hain, E Pollock, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, S Patel, D Briggs, L Fletcher and M Carter

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: S Hain

Edited by Samya Majumdar