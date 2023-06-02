NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

As the T20 Blast 2023 progresses on June 2, among the thrilling North Group fixtures scheduled for the day, Nottinghamshire (NOT) and Worcestershire (WOR) will go head-to-head at Nottingham at 11 pm IST.

After their respective initial matches in the T20 Blast 2023, Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire have now completed three and four games, respectively, showcasing their mettle in the North Group.

Worcestershire have been in exceptional form, securing victory in three out of three matches played thus far. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have won two out of four matches, displaying a decent performance.

This puts Worcestershire in a commanding position, occupying the second spot on the North Group's points table. Their impressive net run rate of 0.859 reflects their dominance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire currently hold the fifth position with a net run rate of 0.141 and will strive to climb higher in the rankings. The upcoming clash between these teams carries significant weight as they seek to strengthen their positions in the fiercely competitive T20 Blast.

Since only a few hours are left for this match, here are three players worth considering for the vice-captain and captain choices for the WOR vs NOT Dream11 team:

NOT vs WOR Squad for Today's Match

Worcestershire squad

Adam Finch, Michael Bracewell, Pat Brown, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Ben Gibbon, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox, Ed Pollock, Dillon Pennington, Taylor Cornell, Matthew Waite, Mitchell Santner, Brett D'Oliveria

Nottingham squad

Steven Mullaney, Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clark, Matthew Montgomery, Conor McKerr, Lyndon James, Calvin Harrison, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Jack Brooks, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel

#3 Alex Hales (NOT) - 9.0 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Alex Hales, representing Nottinghamshire, is a strong contender for the vice-captain's position in the NOT vs WOR Dream11 team. So far, Hales has showcased his exceptional batting skills, making him a reliable choice for accumulating points.

With 130 runs scored in four innings, including a highest score of 65*, Hales has displayed his ability to anchor the innings and play impactful knocks. His average of 43.33 reflects his consistency in converting starts into substantial scores. Additionally, his impressive strike rate of 139.78 indicates his ability to score runs quickly.

#2 Colin Munro (NOT) - 8.5 Credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro, representing Nottinghamshire, has displayed exceptional performance in the T20 Blast 2023, making him an ideal choice for the captain's position in the NOT vs WOR Dream11 team.

In the four matches he has played so far, Munro has shown consistency by scoring 135 runs in four innings. He has the highest score of 60 and an impressive average of 33.75 along with an exceptional strike rate of 151.68.

#1 Brett D'Oliveiria (WOR) - 7.5 Credits

Brett D'Oliveira's impressive performance in the T20 Blast 2023 makes him a compelling choice for the captain's role in the NOT vs WOR Dream11 team. As the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament thus far with seven wickets, D'Oliveira has consistently demonstrated his bowling skills and ability to make crucial breakthroughs.

Although he may currently be placed eighth due to a slightly higher average of 12.28, his wicket-taking ability makes him a valuable asset to consider for your Dream11 team, especially as a captain.

