NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 22nd, 2021

Nottinghamshire will go up against Worcestershire in Match No. 55 of the T20 Blast 2021 at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire, led by Steven Mullaney, are in fourth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Worcestershire, who played a match less, are in sixth position.

Both sides will look to win their upcoming fixtures and move up the points table.

On that note, here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast encounter between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

#3 Alex Hales

Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales lit up the tournament with a flamboyant 96 off 54 balls against Durham, a knock that witnessed ten fours and four sixes being hit all over the park.

He is also a brilliant fielder in the deep and can bag a few bonus points by grabbing spectacular catches.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has carried his brilliant IPL form into the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast as well. The Worcestershire spinner is a star performer who can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Ali's all-round ability proves that he is a suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#1 Joe Clarke

Joe Clarke is the highest run-getter for Nottinghamshire this season, having scored 214 runs from six innings. He is just 81 runs behind Jonny Bairstow, who has topped the batting charts this season.

Clarke's best this season has been the 136-run knock that came off 65 balls against Northamptonshire. Clarke belted six fours and 11 sixes during this innings — the highest score by any player in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

