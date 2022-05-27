NOT vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Nottinghamshire (NOR) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as part of the North Group in the T20 Blast 2022 on Friday.

Worcestershire didn't have the best of starts to their T20 Blast campaign, coming up short against a strong Yorkshire side. However, they welcome back Colin Munro to the set-up, adding much-needed firepower to the top-order.

They face another strong outfit in Nottinghamshire, who have the likes of Alex Hales and Joe Clarke in their top order. While their bowling attack bares a slightly inexperienced look, the Notts will start as the favourites.

With both teams eyeing their first win of the season, a cracking game is in store at Trent Bridge.

NOT vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher/Dane Paterson, James Pattinson and Calvin Harrison

WOR XI

Colin Munro, Brett D'Oliviera, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c&wk), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Josh Baker and Pat Brown.

Match Details

NOT vs WOR, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue with there being little room for error for the bowlers. There shouldn't be much swing available early on, enticing batters to attack the bowling from ball one. The spinners could play a part in the middle overs, with variations in pace being crucial as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key as always with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss at this venue.

Today’s NOT vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the best batters in the competition with his aggression and explosiveness with the bat being noteworthy. The Notts keeper would relish playing against his former team and would love to come up with a big knock. With Clarke likely to bat at the top of the order, he should get the nod over Ben Cox.

Batter

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is set to play his first match for Worcestershire in this season's T20 Blast amid high hopes. The southpaw has a lot of experience to fall back on, having played in almost every top franchise league. Given his knack for scoring big runs in the top-order, he is a fine addition to your NOT vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Christian: Notts captain Daniel Christian has been a consistent performer in the T20 Blast over the last few seasons. While his bowling adds much-needed depth, his ability to finish games with the bat holds him in good stead. With Christian still going strong with bat and ball in this format, he could be a good pick in your NOT vs WOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dillon Pennington: Dillon Pennington didn't have the best of times in his first T20 Blast 2022 game against Yorkshire, turning out figures of 0 for 39 in his three overs. However, he is one of the best exponents of swing-bowling in the domestic circuit. Given the conditions on offer, Pennington should pick a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Tom Moores (NOT)

Matt Carter (NOT)

Ed Barnard (WOR)

Important stats for NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Jack Haynes - 61(33) vs Yorkshire in the previous T20 Blast 2022 match

Alex Hales - 482 runs in 15 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 43.82

Matthew Carter - 18 wickets in 15 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 20.67

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Daniel Christian, Ed Bernard, Brett D'Oliveira, Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter and Dillon Pennington

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Brett D'Oliveira

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Gareth Roderick, Daniel Christian, Ed Bernard, Brett D'Oliveira, James Pattinson, Matt Carter and Dillon Pennington

Captain: Joe Clarke, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

