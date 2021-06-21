NOT vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 22nd, 2021

The North Group of the T20 Blast will see Nottinghamshire take on Worcestershire at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Defending champions Nottinghamshire have been rather inconsistent in the T20 Blast this season with three wins in six games. However, two of those matches have also ended in a tie, including the reverse fixture against Worcestershire. Their openers, Joe Clarke and Alex Hales, have impressed in patches, with their middle-order coming up trumps more often than not. However, the onus will be on the Nottinghamshire bowlers to come up with the goods as they seek a win at home.

Their opponents Worcestershire have also been inconsistent this season with only two wins from five T20 Blast games. Although they have a deep roster filled with explosive talent, Worcestershire are yet to fire as a unit. With Moeen Ali unlikely to feature in this round of fixtures, much is expected of their top-order, which will be key at Trent Bridge.

Although both teams look well-equipped on paper, Nottinghamshire will start the T20 Blast fixture as the clear favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for another thriller between the two sides on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from:

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Worcestershire

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D'Oliveira, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Ish Sodhi and Ben Dwarshuis

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Tom Moores (wk), Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Calvin Harrison and Jake Ball

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D'Oliviera, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington and Charlie Morris

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, North Group

Date and Time: 22nd June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game beckons on Tuesday, with there being little room for error for the bowlers. Although there isn't much on offer for the bowlers, the spinners should find success by varying pace and getting some turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to attack from ball one. Either side will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being par at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Suggestions (NOT vs WOR)

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Steven Mullaney, Brett D'Oliviera, Matt Carter, Luke Fletcher, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Brett D'Oliviera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Steven Mullaney, Brett D'Oliviera, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher, Ben Dwarshuis and Charlie Morris

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Ross Whiteley

Edited by Samya Majumdar