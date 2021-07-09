NOT vs YOR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English T20 Blast Match – July 9th, 2021

Nottinghamshire will take on Yorkshire the 103rd match of the English T20 Blast.

With seven wins and a single loss from their 11 matches so far, Nottinghamshire are at the top of the North Group table. Three of their matches have ended in a tie and they have 17 points. Nottinghamshire are a couple of points above Yorkshire and have the highest net run rate in the table (1.313). Nottinghamshire defeated Warwickshire by a stunning margin of 114 runs in their most recent game and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

Yorkshire are second in the North Group table and trail Nottinghamshire by a couple of points. They are three points above Worcestershire in third. Yorkshire also have the second-highest Net Run Rate of 0.573. They defeated Lancashire by nine runs in their most recent encounter.

Squads to choose from:

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Compton

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (C), Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Harry Brook, Gary Balance, George Hill, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Waite, Dom Bess, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing 11

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Luke Fletcher, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (C), Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Harry Brook, Gary Balance, George Hill, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Waite, Dom Bess, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, 103rd Match

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 9th July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Trent Bridge pitch is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will be able to find assistance from the track. The fast bowlers, especially, can expect good bounce and carry from the surface. The average first innings score here is 158.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Harry Brook, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Steven Mullaney, Adam Lyth, Jake Ball, Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Samit Patel, Vice-Captain: Harry Brook

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Harry Brook, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Jake Ball, Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Carter

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Jordan Thompson

