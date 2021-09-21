NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Test County Championship Match

The final round of fixtures in the English Test County Championship 2021 has Nottinghamshire (NOT) taking on Yorkshire (YOR) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire come into the final round on the back of a decent performance against Hampshire despite ending up on the losing side. They will want to end the season on a high at the expense of Yorkshire, a team who have blown hot and cold in the English Test County Championship. With some of the best players in the competition taking to the field, an exciting clash beckons at Trent Bridge.

NOT vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

NOT XI

Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Joey Evison, Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher and Dane Paterson

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, George Hill, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher and Duanne Olivier

Match Details

NOT vs YOR, English Test County Championship

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A decent pitch beckons at Trent Bridge with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will need to watch out for movement off the surface, with the pitch likely to ease out later on. There should be some spin on offer later on in the Test, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with bowlers likely to play a significant role in the match.

Today’s NOT vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Moores: Although Tom Moores hasn't been in the best of form in this format, he still presents a decent case, given his experience. Moores is a better prospect than Harry Duke, who is set to bat in the lower middle-order for Yorkshire.

Batter

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has been one of the best batters in the tournament, with the southpaw being in decent form as well. Although he didn't get many runs in the previous game, he should be one to watch out for against Nottinghamshire.

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson has enjoyed some success in the last few rounds with a heap of wickets to his name. He is quite capable with the bat as well, making him a good option for your NOT vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Fletcher: Luke Fletcher currently leads the bowling charts with 63 wickets to his name. His ability to swing the ball at a decent pace makes him a vital part of a resourceful Nottinghamshire bowling attack. Fletcher should ideally pick up a few wickets with the new ball.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOT vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Harry Brook (YOR) - 504 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) - 501 points

Adam Lyth (YOR) - 411 points

Important stats for NOT vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Luke Fletcher: 63 wickets in 12 County Championship 2021 matches, Average: 14.05

Jordan Thompson: 364 runs and 43 wickets in 12 County Championship 2021 matches

Dawid Malan: 220 runs in 2 County Championship 2021 matches, Average: 73.33

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Adam Lyth, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Steven Mullaney, Jordan Thompson, Matt Fisher, Luke Fletcher, Ben Coad and Liam Patterson-White

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Luke Fletcher

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Gary Ballance, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matt Fisher, Luke Fletcher, Ben Coad and Brett Hutton

Captain: Haseeb Hameed. Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

Edited by Samya Majumdar