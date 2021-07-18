NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match – Jul 18, 2021

Nottinghamshire will be up against Durham in a North Group fixture in this 2021 season of the Vitality T20 Blast. The venue for this game will be the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire have been one of the best sides in this Vitality T20 Blast 2021. They are almost certain to finish at the top of the North Group points table. They have lost just two games in the entire tournament – one each against Warwickshire and Leicestershire. They have eight wins and three ties and with 19 points, they have already secured a home quarter-final. Thus, the Steven Mullaney-led side will be looking to continue their good form and build momentum as they head into the knockouts.

On the other hand, Durham are out of the race for the quarter-finals. They have been very inconsistent and have managed to win only five games in this tournament. In fact, they are on a four-match losing streak and have lost six out of their last seven games. Durham will be hoping to end this win drought and finish the T20 season on a high.

Squads to choose from

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney (c), Sol Budinger, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Joey Evison, ALex Hales, Calvin Harrison, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Dane Paterson, Peter Trego

Durham: Cameron Bancroft (c), Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Alex Lees, Ned Eckersley, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy, Harry Crawshaw, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick

Predicted Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Peter Trego, Calvin Harrison, Zak Chappell, Matthew Carter, Dane Paterson

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Paul van Meekeren

Match Details

Match: Nottinghamshire vs Durham

Date: July 18th 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The games played at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham in the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 haven't been very high-scoring. However, England and Pakistan scored 433 runs combined in the first T20I at this venue. Boundaries galore and the batters made merry. Hence, another solid track to bat on may be in store for this game and expect another high-scoring thriller.

Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOT vs DUR)

Dream11 Team for Nottinghamshire vs Durham - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Sean Dickson, Graham Clark, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Ben Raine, Calvin Harrison, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse

Captain: Samit Patel Vice-captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Sean Dickson, David Bedingham, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Ben Raine, Calvin Harrison, Matty Potts, Paul van Meekeren

Captain: Samit Patel Vice-captain: Sean Dickson

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava