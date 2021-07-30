NOT vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Nottinghamshire will face Somerset in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in Market Warsop on Friday.

Nottinghamshire started their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with a thumping 86-run win over Warwickshire before going down fighting while chasing 300 in 30 overs against Surrey. Somerset, meanwhile, beat Derbyshire comfortably in their first Royal London One-Day Cup match before eking out a nervy one-run win over Glamorgan.

NOT vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (c), Matthew Montgomery, Joey Evison, Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson

Somerset: Steven Davies (wk), Sam Young, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Edward Byrom, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, George Drissell, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker

Match Details

NOT vs SOM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: July 30th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground, Market Warsop

Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the season at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in Market Warsop. The pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the fast bowlers might get some movement early on and there could be some turn available for the spinners as well.

Today’s NOT vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steven Davies – The 35-year-old Somerset stumper has looked in good form, smashing 94 off 72 balls against Derbyshire in the first Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Batsmen

Ben Slater – The 29-year-old opener has been in splendid form this season. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries in the Royal London One-Day Cup, amassing 155 runs in two games.

James Hildreth – Hildreth has been batting really well and smashed a match-winning 110 in the first game against Derbyshire.

All-rounders

Ben Green – The 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. He has scored 87 runs and taken five wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Joey Evison – Evison has chipped in really well all-round. He has scored 71 runs and scalped three wickets so far.

Bowlers

Sonny Baker – Baker has started his List ‘A’ career excellently, picking up five wickets in two games. He could be the one to watch out for in the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Lyndon James – The 22-year-old Nottinghamshire pacer has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.33 in the 50-over tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOT vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green (SOM): 265 points

Ben Slater (NOT): 214 points

Joey Evison (NOT): 210 points

Steven Davies (SOM): 188 points

Sonny Baker (SOM): 173 points

Important stats for NOT vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green: 87 runs from one innings & five wickets from two innings; SR – 120.83 & ER – 5.81

Sonny Baker: Five wickets from two games; ER – 4.83

Ben Slater: 155 runs from two games; SR – 104.02

Joey Evison: 71 runs & three wickets; SR – 142.00 & ER – 8.00

NOT vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Nottinghamshire vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, Jack Brooks, Brett Hutton, Liam Patterson-White, Sonny Baker

Captain: Ben Green. Vice-captain: Ben Slater

Dream11 Team 2: Nottinghamshire vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Peter Trego, Ben Slater, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White, Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker

Captain: Joey Evison. Vice-captain: James Hildreth

Edited by Samya Majumdar