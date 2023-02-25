NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Nepal Under 19 (NP-U19) square off against Kuwait Under 19 (KUW-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal Under 19 won their last match against Singapore Under 19 by 96 runs. Kuwait Under 19, on the other hand, lost their first match against Hong Kong Under 19 by 1 wicket.

Kuwait Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 25 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 5

Date and Time: 25th February 2023, 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy.

The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal Under 19 and UAE Under 19, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Form Guide

NP-U19 - W

KUW-U19 - L

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable Playing XI

NP-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Deepak Dumre (wk), Gulsan Jha, Dipak Bohara, Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal (c), Bishal Bikram-KC, Dipesh Kandel, Arjun Kumal, Milan Bohara, Hemanta Dhami, Akash Chand

KUW-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Het Kishore (wk), Saud Mohamed, Hassan Khan-I, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Ahad-Habier Ali, Jude-Christopher Saldhana, Henry Thomas, Jay Mehta, Muhammad Shaheer, Faisal Usmangani, Talha Hassan

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Kishore

H Kishore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Dumre is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Saldhana

A Tripathi and J Saldhana are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Charan has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kumal

J Mehta and A Kumal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their overs quota. B Bikram KC is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Bohara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Dhami and M Bohara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NP-U19 vs KUW-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Saldhana

J Saldhana will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He smashed 77 runs in the last match.

A Tripathi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Tripathi, as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 53 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NP-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 5

A Tripathi

D Bohara

J Saldhana

A Kumal

E Charan

Nepal Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four top-order batters who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Kishore

Batters: J Saldhana, A Tripathi, S Mohamed, D Bohara, E Charan

All-rounders: A Kumal, J Mehta

Bowlers: H Dhami, T Hassan, M Bohara

Nepal Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Kishore

Batters: J Saldhana, A Tripathi, D Bohara, E Charan

All-rounders: A Kumal, J Mehta, B Bikram KC

Bowlers: H Dhami, T Hassan, M Bohara

