NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for U-19 Asia Qualifiers, Match 3

The third match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers will see Singapore U19 (SIN-U19) taking on Nepal U19 (NP-U19) at the Eden Gardens Ajman Ground on Friday. February 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction.

Singapore were one of the teams to beat in Division 2, impressing against the likes of Hong Kong and Bahrain. However, they face a stern test in the form of Nepal, who are among the favorites to go the distance in Division 1 of the Qualifiers.

Nepal, on the other hand, have some international experience to fall back on, with Gulshan Jha leading the side. But they will be wary of what a well-balanced Singapore side are capable of doing, with the likes of Aaryan Modi and Sidhant Srikanth being key.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Ajman.

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Match Details

Nepal U19 and Singapore U19 face off in the third match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers.

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19, Match 3

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming: Fancode

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nepal U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Nepal.

Nepal U19 probable playing 11

Dev Khanal, Deepak Dumre (wk), Dipak Bohara, Aakash Tripathi, Gulsan Jha (c), Arjun Kumal, Dipesh Kandal, Akash Chand, Milan Bohara, Subash Bhandari and Bikash Bikram.

Singapore U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Singapore.

Singapore U19 probable playing 11

Rahil Khan, Kabir Biren (wk), Aryaveer Chaudhry, Sidhant Srikanth, Aaryan Modi, Pranav Maheshwari, Jeevan Santhanam (c), P Ramanantha Siva, Adwitya Bhargava, Venkatesan Thiyanesh and Mahiyu Bhatia.

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Deepak Dumre (last 4 matches, 65 runs, Average: 16.25)

Deepak Dumre is an attack-minded batter who can score big runs in the top order. He has 65 runs in his last four matches, holding him in good stead. With Dumre likely to get the nod as the keeper and opener for Nepal, he is a good pick for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaryan Modi (5 matches, 182 runs, Average: 60.66)

Aaryan Modi was one of the star performers for Singapore in Division 2, scoring 182 runs in five matches. He averaged 60.66 in the tournament and has also played at the international level. With Modi in decent form over the last few matches, he is a top pick for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ghulsan Jha (11 matches, 8 wickets,155 runs)

Ghulsan Jha is another internationally-capped player, albeit on the Nepal roster. He has a fine record in his short ODI career so far, scoring 155 runs and picking up eight wickets. With Ghulsan likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adwitya Bhargav (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 8.80)

Adwitya Bhargav was brilliant for Singapore U-19, claiming 10 wickets in five matches. He averaged 8.80 in the tournament, standing out as one of the best bowlers. Given the conditions on offer, Bhargav is a fine pick for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Dev Khanal

Dev Khanal is a talented batter who has represented Nepal. He has 253 runs in 10 matches with two fifties to his name. Khanal is likely to bat at the top of the order and given his experience, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Jeevan Santhanam

Jeevan Santhanam was the top wicket-taker for Singapore in the Division 2 Qualifiers, picking up 15 wickets in five matches. Santhanam, a left-arm spinner by trade, relies on his accuracy to churn wickets consistently. With Santhanam also adding value with the bat, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ghulsan Jha 155 runs, 8 wickets in 11 ODIs Sidhanth Srikanth 261 runs in 5 matches Jeevan Santhanam 15 wickets in 5 matches Aakash Chand 6 wickets in last 4 matches Durgesh Gupta 6 wickets in last 5 matches

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 match expert tips

Sidhanth Srikanth was Singapore's top runscorer in Division 2 last year, scoring 261 runs in five matches. He is an attack-minded batter with a knack for scoring big runs. Given his international experience as well, Srikanth could be a fine pick for your NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Dumre

Batters: D Khanal, G Jha (c), S Srikanth, A Modi

All-rounders: D Kandel, J Santhanam (vc), P Maheswari

Bowlers: S Bhandari, A Bhargava, M Bohara

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NP-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Dumre

Batters: D Khanal (c), G Jha, S Srikanth (vc), A Modi

All-rounders: A Kumal, J Santhanam, P Maheswari

Bowlers: V Thinyanesh, A Bhargava, M Bohara

