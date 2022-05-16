NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Nepal Women will take on Uganda Women in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday.

The hosts will be very disappointed with their performance in the last T20I where they fell short of 12 runs. Their batting department needs to step up and take on some responsibility in this upcoming match.

Uganda Women, on the other hand, will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match.

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NP-W XI

Rubina Chhetry (C), Indu Barma, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai, Roma Thapa, Asmina Karmacharya, Bindu Rawal

UG-W XI

Consylate Aweko Nimungu (C), Leona Babirye, Kevin Awino (WK), Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Franklin Najjumba, Sarah Walaza, Phiona Kulume, Rita Nyagendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng

Match Details

Match: NP-W vs UG-W, Uganda Women's Tour of Nepal, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 17th May 17, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has been much more favorable to the bowlers compared to the batters. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score at the venue being 102 runs.

Today’s NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jyoti Pandey: Although Pandey failed to perform with the bat in the first T20I, scoring only six runs. She is a quality batter who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Rita Musamali: Musamali is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team in this upcoming match. She scored 13 runs while scalping a wicket in the last match.

Bindu Rawal: Rawal is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Nepal Women. She scored 12 runs in the last T20I.

All-rounders

Janet Mbabazi: Mbabazi impressed everyone with her all-round performance in the last match, scoring 29 runs and also picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.50.

Indu Barma: Barma can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Tuesday. In the first T20I, she scored 16 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Kabita Kunwar: Kabita Kunwar will lead the bowling attack for Nepal Women in this upcoming fixture. She scalped two wickets and also scored 11 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183+ in the last match.

Consylate Aweko Nimungu: Aweko bowled pretty well in the first T20I, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.80. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Kabita Kunwar (NP-W) - 88 points

Consylate Aweko Nimungu (UG-W) - 88 points

Janet Mbabazi (UG-W) - 75 points

Sarah Akiteng (UG-W) - 68 points

Indu Barma (NP-W) - 64 points

Important Stats for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

Kabita Kunwar: 11 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 183.3 and ER - 3.8

Consylate Aweko Nimungu: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.8

Janet Mbabazi: 29 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 76.3 and ER - 3.5

Sarah Akiteng: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.3

Indu Barma: 16 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 57.1 and ER - 4.7

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jyoti Pandey, Rita Musamali, Bindu Rawal, Leona Babirye, Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma, Janet Mbabazi, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi, Sarah Akiteng

Captain: Janet Mbabazi Vice-captain: Indu Barma

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jyoti Pandey, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Bindu Rawal, Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma, Janet Mbabazi, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Kabita Joshi

Captain: Kabita Kunwar Vice-captain: Rubina Chhetry

