NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20 2022, Match 1

Nepal Women will take on Uganda Women in the first match of Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20 2022. The game will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal on Monday.

Nepal are in great form heading into this bilateral series. They have won three of their last five matches, led by their strong batting lineup. They have won 75% of the matches in which they have batted first.

Uganda, meanwhile, have been in dismal form lately and will face another tough challenge here. They have lost all of their last five games and will be looking to open their account with a victory here.

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NP-W XI

Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Suman Khatiwada, Sangita Rai, Karuna Bhandari, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chettry Belbashi, Sarita Magar, Mamta Chaudhary, Hiranmayee Roy

UG-W XI

Janet Mbabazi, Leona Babirye, Evelyn Anipo, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Naomi Bagenda, Susan Kakai, Sarah Akiteng, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Patricia Malemikia, Jimia Mohammed

Match Details

NP-W vs UG-W, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 16th May, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to have a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will have to be smart to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Shrestha is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 158 runs in 19 games so far.

Batters

I Barma is a strong player who will be expected to have an immense campaign. She has scored 260 runs in 20 games and has also scalped a wicket.

All-rounders

R Chhetry is a brilliant all-round talent who can take the game away from the opposition at a moment’s notice. She has scored 227 runs and has also scalped 19 wickets in 22 matches. Chhetry could also prove to be a wise captaincy pick for your NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

P Kulume is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 75 runs and has also scalped nine wickets in six matches and is a vital player in the Uganda squad.

Bowlers

C Aweko is the captain of her side and will be hoping to lead from the front with the ball in hand. She has taken 30 wickets in 25 games and has also scored 63 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

R Chettry (NP-W)

P Kulume (UG-W)

S Magar (NP-W)

C Aweko (UG-W)

I Barma (NP-W)

Important stats for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 prediction team

R Chettry: 227 runs and 19 wickets

P Kulume: 75 runs and 9 wickets

S Magar: 439 runs and 21 wickets

C Aweko: 63 runs and 30 wickets

I Barma: 260 runs and 1 wicket

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Shreshta, I Barma, R Musamali, S Sadick, P Kulume, R Chhetry, S Magar, C Aweko, J Mbabazi, K Bhandari, S Rai

Captain: R Chettry, Vice-Captain: P Kulume

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Shreshta, K Awino, I Barma, R Musamali, S Sadick, P Kulume, R Chhetry, S Magar, C Aweko, J Mbabazi, K Bhandari

Captain: S Magar, Vice-Captain: C Aweko

