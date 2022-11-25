NPC vs APFC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sagarmatha Cup, Match 6

Nepal Police Club (NPC) will be up against Armed Police Force Club (APFC) in the sixth match of the Sagarmatha Cup at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

Nepal Police Club have made a decent start to the tournament. They have played two matches and have won and lost a game each. They are third in the table at the moment. Police Club won their most recent match against Army by eight runs.

On the other hand, Armed Police Force Club have been unbeatable. They recorded a perfect start and have won both their first couple of fixtures. They defeated Province-1 Nepal by eight wickets recently.

NPC vs APFC Match Details, Match 6

The sixth match of Sagarmatha Cup will be played on November 25 at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar. The match is set to take place at 12.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NPC vs APFC, Sagarmatha Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Baijnathapur Ground, Biratnagar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NPC vs APFC Pitch Report

The track at the Baijnathapur Ground has been friendly towards bowlers who have found it easier to trouble batters. Batters have had to struggle to pile up runs. Another low-scoring encounter could be on the cards here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 103.25

Average second innings score: 102.5

NPC vs APFC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Nepal Police Club: W-L

Armed Police Force Club: W-W

NPC vs APFC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nepal Police Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Nepal Police Club Probable Playing 11

Avinash Karn I, Prem Tamang, Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Bhandari, Rashid Khan Jr, Surya Tamang, and Dipendra Rawat.

Armed Police Force Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Armed Police Force Club Probable Playing 11

Bhuvan Karki, Pradeep Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Sundeep Jora, Kamal Singh, Lokesh Bam, Kishore Mahato, Amar Routela, Aayushman Bam, Puran BK, and Bipin Khatri.

NPC vs APFC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Airee (2 matches, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 86.00)

P Airee will be the best wicket-keeper choice for your NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition with 43 runs.

Top Batter pick

S Maharjan (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 246.66)

S Maharjan has been terrific with the bat for his team. He has smacked 37 runs at an astounding strike rate of 246.66.

Top All-rounder pick

B Khatri (2 matches, 16 runs and 2 wickets)

B Khatri has been a valuable all-rounder and has shown strong form. He has scored 16 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

K Singh-Airee (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

K Singh-Airee could prove to be a useful bowler. He has picked up two wickets but has also been expensive.

NPC vs APFC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Karki

B Karki could prove to be instrumental for his side. He has already taken three wickets so far. Karki has also maintained a stellar economy rate of 6.57.

K Mahato

K Mahato has also been in top form with the ball and has also scalped three wickets. Mahato has an economy of 7.71.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Mahato 3 wickets 123 points B Karki 3 wickets 119 points B Khatri 16 runs and 2 wickets 101 points S Maharjan 37 runs 79 points K Singh-Airee 2 wickets 67 points

NPC vs APFC match expert tips

K Mahato is a proven player for his side and he could be an important player for your NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy.

NPC vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: P Airee, D Nath

Batters: S Maharjan, L Bahadur Bam, A Shrestha

All-rounders: B Karki, B Khatri, Y Singh-Karki

Bowlers: K Mahato, K Singh-Airee, R Khan-Jr

NPC vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

NPC vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: P Airee, D Nath

Batters: S Maharjan, L Bahadur Bam, S Rana

All-rounders: B Karki, B Khatri, Y Singh-Karki

Bowlers: K Mahato, K Singh-Airee, R Khan-Jr

