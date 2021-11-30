NPC vs BIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 15

North 24-PGS Champs (NPC) will take on Biplabi Chandernagore (BIC) in the 15th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

North 24-PGS have made a remarkable start to their campaign. They've won consecutive games against Howrah Diamonds and Maharaja of Cooch Behar. Their batting unit has been in inspired form, and will look to continue their momentum.

Meanwhile, Biplabi Chandernagore began their campaign with an eight-run win over Maharaja of Cooch Behar. They lost their next match against Howrah Diamonds, so they'll look to get back to winning ways in this game.

NPC vs BIC Probable Playing XIs

NPC XI

Koushik Ghosh, Prosenjit Das, Sandipan Das (c), Dipanjan Mukherjee, Pankaj Shaw, Uddipan Mukherjee, Suman Saha (wk), Prabhat Maurya, Dipankar Halder, Raju Halder, Rahul Basfore.

BIC XI

Swapnadeep Kabiraj (wk), Suraj Chowdhury, Arindam Ghosh, Anup Samaddar (c), Prayas Ghoshal, Tirthankar Bhandari (c), Rohan Pandey, Rajdeep Pal, Arijit Basu, Md Imran Ansari, Sumanta Bhattacharjee.

Match Details

Match: NPC vs BIC, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 15.

Date and Time: 30th November, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the bowlers, considering the conditions that were on offer on the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 runs, so the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today's NPC vs BIC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ghosh is a must-have wicketkeeper in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has contributed immensely from behind the stumps. In two matches in this tournament, he has scored 91 runs.

Batters

P Shaw may be listed as a batter, but he's more of an all-round player. In two matches in this tournament, he has scored 20 runs, and has also picked up three wickets.

Meanwhile, K Ghosh is a top-order batter who's known for his patient and calculative approach. Ghosh has scored 71 runs in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

S Das is an extremely important all-round asset for his team. He has scored 99 runs in the tournament, and is yet to be dismissed. Das has also picked up two wickets, and could be a perfect captaincy choice for your NPC vs BIC Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

M Imran Ansari could prove to be lethal with the ball in this game. He picked up four wickets in his first match, and will look to repeat his exploits again.

Five best players to pick in NPC vs BIC Dream11 prediction team

S Das Sr (NPC) – 203 points.

M Imran Ansari (BIC) – 161 points.

A Ghosh (BIC) – 136 points.

R Basfore (NPC) – 111 points.

P Shaw (NPC) – 110 points.

Key stats for NPC vs BIC Dream11 prediction team

S Das Sr: 99 runs and 2 wickets.

M Imran Ansari: 4 wickets.

A Ghosh: 91 runs.

P Shaw: 10 runs and 3 wickets.

D Mukherjee: 3 wickets.

NPC vs BIC Dream11 Prediction

NPC vs BIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ghosh, P Shaw, K Ghosh, A Basu, S Das Sr, D Mukherjee, R Pal, M Imran Ansari, R Basfore, R Halder, R Pandey.

Captain: S Das Sr. Vice-Captain: M Imran Ansari.

NPC vs BIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ghosh, S Saha, P Shaw, K Ghosh, A Basu, S Das Sr, D Mukherjee, R Pal, M Imran Ansari, R Basfore, R Halder.

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-Captain: D Mukherjee.

Edited by Bhargav