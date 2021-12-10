NPC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Semi Final 2

North 24-PGS Champs (NPC) will take on Burdwan Blues (BUB) in the second semi-final of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

North 24-PGS were the runners-up last season, and they’d like to go all the way this time around. Their performances have been fabulous in the competition, and would be expected to win against Burdwan Blues.

They beat Hooghly River by 12 runs in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, Burdwan Blues are coming off consecutive wins. They defeated Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur by nine wickets in the quarter-final.

NPC vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

NPC XI

Koushik Ghosh, Prosenjit Kr Das, Sandipan Das Sr, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Pankaj Shaw, Uddipan Mukherjee, Suman Saha, Vineet Maurya, Prabhat Maurya, Raju Haldar, Rahul Basfore.

BUB XI

Abhisek Banerjee, Nikhil Sinha, Abhijit Bhagat, Shubham Chatterjee, Arnab Ghosh, Debapriya Gosh, Suman Das, Azaz Ansari, Sanjib Kumar Singh, Bhupender Singh, Arka Sarkar.

Match Details

Match: NPC vs BUB, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Semi-Final 2.

Date and Time: 11th December, 2021; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface has been a balanced one in the last few games, so both bowlers and batters should find equal assistance. Rain could play a key role in this game too, so winning the toss might prove to be crucial.

Today’s NPC vs BUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Saha is a good bet for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He can score key runs.

Batters

S Das Sr is a talented player who can fetch a lot of fantasy points for your team. He has scored 167 runs, and also picked up two wickets thus far. He could be a great multiplier choice for your NPC vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, K Ghosh provides a steady flow of runs at the top of the order for his team. He has accumulated 137 runs at an average of 34.25 in the tournament thus far.

All-rounders

D Mukherjee could be one to watch out for in this game. He has been a valuable all-round asset for the team.

Bowlers

A Ansari has been extremely successful in recent games for his team in the tournament thus far. He will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his team.

Five best players to pick in NPC vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

S Das Sr (NPC) – 299 points.

A Ansari (BUB) – 230 points.

D Mukherjee (NPC) – 224 points.

S Saha (NPC) – 218 points.

K Ghosh (NPC) – 205 points.

Key stats for NPC vs BUB Dream11 prediction team

S Das Sr: 167 runs and 2 wickets.

A Ansari: 37 runs and 4 wickets.

D Mukherjee: 35 runs and 5 wickets.

S Saha: 69 runs.

NPC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction Today

NPC vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Saha, S Das Sr, K Ghosh, P Shaw, A Bhagat, A Banerjee, D Mukherjee, V Maurya, A Ansari, R Halder, A Sarkar.

Captain: S Das Sr. Vice-Captain: D Mukherjee.

NPC vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Saha, N Sinha, S Das Sr, K Ghosh, A Banerjee, D Mukherjee, V Maurya, A Ansari, R Halder, A Sarkar, R Basfore.

Captain: A Ansari. Vice-Captain: K Ghosh.

