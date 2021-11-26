NPC vs HOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 7

North 24-PGS champions (NPC) will take on Howrah Diamond (HOD) in the seventh match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Both teams will be keen to get their campaigns off and running with a win in their tournament opener. They have some exciting talents on paper, so this clash could be an interesting one.

NPC vs HOD Probable Playing XIs

NPC XI

Sayan Mukherjee, Sandipan Das SR, Abhishek Das, Pankaj Shaw, Dipankar Halder, Sudip Chatterjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Raju Halder, Akhilesh Yadav, Prabhat Maurya, Dipanjan Mukherjee.

HOD XI

MD Arif Ansari, Ankur Pal, Pritam Ghosh, Stalin Ghosh, Aamir Ghani, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, Abhishek Mishra, Rupak Rajbhar, Pritam Chakraboty, Mohammad Irfan Ansari, Sanjib Kumar Sharma.

Match Details

Match: NPC vs HOD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 7.

Date and Time: 26th November, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the bowlers, considering the conditions on the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 runs, and the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s NPC vs HOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

MA Ansari could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can score key runs too.

Batters

He may have been listed as a batter, but S Das can also make an impact with the ball in hand. He has scored 1052 runs so far, and has also amassed 60 wickets.

Meanwhile, A Pal could prove to be a smart pick for your Fantasy side. Pal has amassed 912 runs so far, and has also taken 75 wickets.

All-rounders

A Gani is a key all-round asset for Howrah Diamond. He will hope to begin his campaign on a high note. Gani could be a perfect captaincy choice for your NPC vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

SK Yadav could prove to be lethal with the ball in this game.

Five best players to pick in NPC vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

A Gani (HOD).

W Chatterjee (NPC).

A Das (NPC).

A Pal (HOD).

S Das Sr (NPC).

Key stats for NPC vs HOD Dream11 prediction team

P Ghosh: 1284 runs.

A Pal: 912 runs and 75 wickets.

S Das Sr: 1052 runs and 60 wickets.

NPC vs HOD Dream11 Prediction

NPC vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M A Ansari, P Ghosh, S Das Sr, A Pal, A Das, D Mukherjee, W Chatterjee, A Gani, A Mishra, S K Yadav, R Halder.

Captain: A Gani. Vice-Captain: W Chatterjee.

NPC vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M A Ansari, P Ghosh, S Das Sr, A Pal, A Das, A K Yadav, W Chatterjee, A Gani, A Mishra, S K Yadav, A Yadav.

Captain: A Pal. Vice-Captain: S Das Sr.

