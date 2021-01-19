NPC vs SPP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Cup Match – Jan 20, 2021

In the ninth match of the Nepal One Cup at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, Nepal Police Club will take on Sudur Paschim Province.

Nepal Police Club are third in the Nepal One Day Cup Group B points table. They lost their last game in the Nepal One Day Cup against Bagmati Province by seven wickets. Nepal Police Club would like to bring their campaign back on track by winning this game.

Sudur Paschim Province, on the other hand, are fifth in the Nepal One Day Cup Group B points table, succumbing to Bagmati Province while chasing a mighty target of 299 runs. They would look to pick up a win in this game and open their account in the Nepal One Day Cup .

Nepal One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Nepal Police Club

Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha (C), Prem Tamang, Sunil Dhamala.

Sudur Paschim Province

Santosh Bhatta (C), Khadak Bahadur Bohara, Arun Airee, Gajendra Bohara, Sanju Damai (WK), Suraj Tirwa, Kiran Thagunna, Arjun Sawad, Binod Lama, Sher Malla, Hemanta Dhami, Narayan Joshi, Narendra Sawad and Bhojraj Bhatta.

Predicted Playing-11s

Nepal Police Club

Anil Shah (WK), Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Manjeet Shrestha (C), Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Sudur Paschim Province

Gajendra Bohora, Khadak Bohora, Arun Airee, Sanju Damai (WK), Arjun Sawad, Santosh Bhatta (C), Kiran Thagunna, Sher Malla, Narayan Joshi, Binod Lama, Bhoj Raj Bhatta.

Match Details

Match: Nepal Police Club vs Sudur Paschim Province .

Date: 20th January 2021, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

Considering the previous Nepal One Day Cup matches played in Kirtipur, teams have managed healthy scores on the board while batting first, while the chasing teams have struggled. Four of the five games played at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

NPC v SPP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Damai, Arun Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Amit Shrestha, Santosh Bhatta, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Narayan Joshi, Sher Malla, Binod Lama, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Captain: Sher Malla. Vice-Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Damai, Arun Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Amit Shrestha, Kushal Bhurtel, Santosh Bhatta, Dipendra Singh Airee, Narayan Joshi, Sher Malla, Binod Lama, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Captain: Narayan Joshi. Vice-Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.