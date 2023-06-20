NRK vs ITT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 20, 2023

The excitement continues to build in the TNPL as Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the tenth game on Tuesday (June 20).

The Royal Kings have had a fabulous start to the campaign, securing two wins in as many outings. They're third in the standings. In their previous game, they displayed their mettle by beating Lyca Kovai Kings by four wickets, showcasing their ability to handle pressure and chase down targets.

Meanwhile, it has been a contrasting season for the Tiruppur Tamizhans. They find themselves in the penultimate spot in the standings after losing both their games. In their previous fixture, they were handed a resounding seven-wicket defeat by the Chepauk Super Gillies.

On that note, here are the three top captaincy picks for this intriguing game:

#3 Ajitesh Guruswamy (NRK) - 7.5 Credits

Guruswamy proved his mettle in the previous game against Lyca Kovai Kings with a scintillating century.

His remarkable knock of 112 off 60, including seven fours and eight sixes, played a key role in helping his team chase down a challenging target of 182 on a tricky wicket.

Guruswamy showcased incredible strokeplay and demonstrated his ability to dominate the opposition bowlers, making him a top captaincy pick.

#2 Vijay Shankar (ITT) - 8.5 Credits

Vijay Shankar represents IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2023

Vijay Shankar, one of the most experienced players in Tamil Nadu cricket, has been in fine form. He had a great run in the IPL and will be eager to carry that same level of performance into the TNPL.

Shankar made an impact in the opening game by taking three wickets with his bowling. However, he will also look to contribute with the bat and make significant runs. With his all-round skills and ability to deliver under pressure, Shankar adds great value as a captaincy pick.

#1 M Poiyamozhi (NRK) - 7 Credits

Poiyamozhi has been the standout bowler in the tournament, emerging as the leading wicket-taker.

With five wickets in two games, Poiyamozhi has demonstrated his ability to take wickets at regular intervals. His consistent line and lengths trouble opposition batters, making him a formidable force to reckon with.

Poiyamozhi's knack for breaking partnerships and providing crucial breakthroughs adds immense value to any team, making him an excellent captaincy choice.

