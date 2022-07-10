NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 14

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the 14th match of TNPL 2022 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Nellai Royal Kings have been in marvelous form this season. They are currently on a four-match winning streak as they head into this match and will be looking to maintain the same momentum.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, haven’t been able to leave their mark. They suffered a loss against Dindigul Dragons in their most recent game and will be looking to make a comeback.

NRK vs ITT Probable Playing 11 Today

NRK XI

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sri Neranjan R, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c) (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Ajitesh G, Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, NS Harish, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Easwaran K

ITT XI

Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Subramanian Anand, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravi Rajkumar, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, S Mohan Prasath, Aswin Crist

Match Details

NRK vs ITT, TNPL 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: July 10, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the SNR College Ground is balanced and will aid both the bowlers as well as the batsmen. Pacers have been able to find wickets during the powerplay overs and have been wreaking havoc with the new ball.

Today’s NRK vs ITT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Raheja has done well and is a good choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 62 runs so far in two innings and is the top-scorer for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Batters

B Indrajith is a decent batsman to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 52 runs so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

S Yadav is a wonderful all-rounder with plenty of experience. He has scored 192 runs and has also taken four wickets. He can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your NRK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Aparajith has had a strong campaign and has had a great influence with the bat for his side. He has scored 127 runs so far.

Bowlers

S Neranjan-R has been a valuable asset for his side and has been influential with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 65 runs and has also taken four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NRK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

S Yadav (NRK) – 451 points

B Aparajith (NRK) – 236 points

S Neranjan-R (NRK) – 194 points

N Harish (NRK) – 176 points

A Davidson (NRK) – 167 points

Important stats for NRK vs ITT Dream11 prediction team

S Yadav: 192 runs and four wickets

B Aparajith: 127 runs

S Neranjan-R: 65 runs and four wickets

N Harish: Six wickets

A Davidson: Five wickets

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Raheja, B Indrajith, K Easwaran, S Aravind, S Yadav, B Aparajith, M Mohammed, S Neranjan-R, N Harish, A Davidson, A Crist

Captain: S Yadav, Vice-Captain: B Aparajith

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Raheja, B Indrajith, L Suryaprakash, S Aravind, S Yadav, B Aparajith, M Mohammed, M Bafna, S Neranjan-R, N Harish, A Crist

Captain: S Neranjan-R, Vice-Captain: M Mohammed

