NRK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021 match

In the tenth match of TNPL 2021, Nellai Royal Kings will take on iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Nellai Royal Kings started the tournament with a huge defeat against Ruby Trichy Warriors. However, they bounced back with a seven-wicket win over the Chepauk Super Gillies.

Meanwhile, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ campaign started on a sour note as well. Their opening game ended without a result before they lost their second match against Salem Spartans by 16 runs. However, with enough firepower in their line-up, the Tamizhans should bring their A-game to the fore and get off the mark in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Nellai Royal Kings

H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Surya Prakash, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Sathraj A, Veeramani T, Sri Neranjan R, Vivek R, Suresh C and Arjun P Murthy.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

NRK vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

Baba Aparajith(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murhty, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

M Mohammed(c), Aswin Crist, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, S Dinesh, P Francis Rokins, S Aravind, Tushar Raheja, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Mohammed Ashik(wk).

Match Details

Match: Nellai Royal Kings vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 10.

Date and Time (IST): 26th July, 7:30 PM.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a good one, with medium pacers getting decent purchase from the track. Batsmen are expected to dig in before they go for their shots, while the spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

With not much dew expected, the toss may not play a huge factor in the outcome of the game. Nevertheless, chasing could be tricky, as a considerable number of games have already been played on this wicket.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Team -1 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, P Francis Rokins, Mohan Abhinav, M Mohammed, Ravi Rajkumar, Sanjay Yadav, Aswin Crist, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Sharun Kumar.

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-captain: Sanjay Yadav.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Team-2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, S Aravind, Arjun Murthy, M Mohammed, Ravi Rajkumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Sharun Kumar, Maan Bafna, NS Harish.

Captain: Baba Indrajith. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

Edited by Bhargav