NRK vs SMP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 8, 2023

TNPL 2023 has reached an exciting stage, as we gear up for the Eliminator 1 clash between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Saturday (July 8).

Nellai Royal Kings have had a commendable season so far, securing five wins from seven games, finishing third. They displayed remarkable form and confidence throughout the league stage. In their previous game, they defeated Ba11sy Trichy to end the first round on a winning note.

On the other hand, Siechem Madurai Panthers have also had a decent season, winning four out of their seven games and finishing in fourth place. Their recent victory over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four wickets in a thrilling encounter allowed them to secure their spot in this crucial Eliminator clash.

The Panthers now need to maintain their momentum and continue their winning streak if they aim to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

There are a few players who are worthy of consideration for the captaincy role in your NRK vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team. Let's take a closer look at the three best captaincy picks for the NRK vs SMP Dream11 team.

#3 Ajitesh Guruswamy (NRK) - 8 credits

Ajitesh Guruswamy in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Ajitesh Guruswamy has been in scintillating form with the bat throughout this season. Known for his explosive batting style, Guruswamy has the ability to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. He has scored 261 runs in seven games at an average of 65.25 and a strike rate of 163.12. Considering his consistency and match-winning abilities, he is a wise choice for the captaincy role in your NRK vs SMP Dream11 team.

#2 Gurjapneet Singh (SMP) - 9 credits

Gurjapneet Singh has emerged as the leading wicket-taker during the group stage of the tournament after picing up an impressive 13 wickets in seven games.

Singh has the knack of picking up crucial breakthroughs at crucial moments. His average of 13.00 and economy rate of 6.58 highlight his ability to contain the opposition batsmen and build pressure. With his consistent wicket-taking ability, Singh is undoubtedly a player to watch out for in the NRK vs SMP Dream11 clash.

#1 M Poiyamozhi (NRK) - 8 credits

M Poiyamozhi has been a revelation for the Nellai Royal Kings with his exceptional bowling performances. With 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.45, Poiyamozhi has proven to be a valuable asset for his team. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures, thus turning the game in his team's favor. Poiyamozhi's consistency and ability to perform under pressure make him a wise captaincy pick for your NRK vs SMP Dream11 team.

