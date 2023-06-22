NRK vs SS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 22, 2023

The highly anticipated clash between Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Salem Spartans (SS) in the 13th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 takes place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday (June 22).

The Royal Kings are fourth and have had a promising start to the tournament. They won their first two games against Lyca Kovai Kings and the Siechem Madurai Panthers. However, they faced a setback in their last game, losing to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Meanwhile, the Spartans are in the fifth spot and have also shown glimpses of their potential. They won their opening game against Dindigul Dragons and their third game against Ba11sy Trichy. The only defeat they suffered was against the formidable Chepauk Super Gillies.

When it comes to selecting the captaincy picks for the NRK vs SS Dream11 team, three standout players have consistently performed and displayed great potential. Let’s take a closer look at them who could be valuable in your NRK vs SS Dream11 team.

#3 Sonu Yadav (NRK) - 9 credits

Yadav is an experienced campaigner and a consistent player who can make significant contributions with both bat and ball. He has been a vital contributor to the Royal Kings.

In three outings, he has scored 68 runs and taken five wickets, showcasing his all-round abilities. He's certainly a player to watch out for and a strong candidate for the captaincy role in your NRK vs SS Dream11 team.

#2 Kaushik Gandhi (SS) - 9 credits

Gandhi is a solid player and a key asset for the Spartans. Having played for the Chepauk Super Gillies, he brings valuable experience to the team. Gandhi has scored 75 runs in two games, with his best score being an unbeaten 53 against Ba11sy Trichy.

His ability to anchor the innings and play crucial knocks makes him an excellent choice for the captaincy position in your NRK vs SS Dream11 team.

#1 Guruswamy Ajitesh (NRK) - 7.5 credits

Ajitesh has been a standout performer for the Royal Kings. He has amassed 146 runs in three outings, displaying his consistency and hunger for big scores.

Ajitesh is a young player with immense potential and has shown his ability to finish innings strongly. His standout performance of 112 against the Kovai Kings in their second game solidifies his position as a player to watch out for and a strong candidate for the captaincy pick in NRK vs SS Dream11 team.

