NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will see Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) go up against Salem Spartans (SS) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Thursday, June 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nellai Royal Kings have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets.

Salem Spartans, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Ba11sy Trichy by five wickets.

NRK vs SS Match Details

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played on June 22 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, India. The match is set to take place at 7:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NRK vs SS, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Match 13

Date and Time: 22 June, 2023, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul, India.

NRK vs SS Pitch Report

The track at the NPR College Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Lyca Koval Kings and the Ba11sy Trichy, where a total of 236 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

NRK vs SS Form Guide (Last Match)

Nellai Royal Kings: L

Salem Spartans: W

NRK vs SS probable playing 11s for today’s match

NRK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NRK Probable Playing 11

Sri Neranjan R, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, SJ Arunkumar, Arun Karthik (C), S Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh G, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sandeep Warrier.

SS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SS Probable Playing 11

Amith Sathvik-VP, Akash Sumra, Maan Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, Mohit Hariharan, S Abishiek, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (C).

NRK vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Arun Karthik (3 matches, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 240.00)

Arun is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 240.00 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Kaushik Gandhi (2 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 144.23)

Kaushik is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 75 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 144.23.

Top All-rounder pick

R Sonu Yadav (3 matches, 5 wickets and 68 runs, Economy Rate: 8.27 and Strike Rate: 117.24)

Sonu is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 117.24 in three matches while also picking up five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

M Poiyamozhi (3 matches, 5 wickets and 8 runs, Economy Rate: 6.20 and Strike Rate: 160.00)

Poiyamozhi is a promising fast bowler who can bowl fast and get the ball to move around. He has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.20.

NRK vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sonu Yadav

Sonu is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 68 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.

Kaushik Gandhi

Kaushik can rack up quick runs and his approach against opposition bowling is explosive in nature. He has scored 75 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 144.23.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NRK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

R Sonu Yadav: 5 wickets and 68 runs in 3 matches

G Ajitesh: 146 runs in 3 matches

M Poiyamozhi: 5 wickets and 8 runs in 3 matches

Sunny Sandhu: 4 wickets and 19 runs in 2 matches

Abhishek Tanwar: 4 wickets in 2 matches

NRK vs SS match expert tips

R Sonu Yadav has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NRK vs SS match, click here!

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League

NRK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik, Arun Karthik, G Ajitesh.

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Mohit Hariharan.

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav, Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu.

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, Abhishek Tanwar, M Poiyamozhi.

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Nadu Premier League

NRK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik, Arun Karthik, G Ajitesh.

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Muhammed Adnan Khan.

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav, Sri Neranjan, Sunny Sandhu.

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath.

Poll : 0 votes