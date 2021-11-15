NS vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Malaysia T20 match - November 15th, 2021

Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is all set to host Northern Strikers and Central Smashers in the Qualifier on November 15, Monday.

The Northern Strikers topped the points table with four wins in six league matches. Interestingly, they lost to Central Smashers by a 125-run margin in the league stage and that might be a worrying point for the Strikers going into this encounter. Their other defeat came against the Western Warriors.

Virandeep Singh leads the batting charts for the Strikers with 193 runs in six innings. On the bowling front, Syazrul Ezat Idrus picked up 12 wickets in six matches to top the charts for his side. Both players would be keen to maintain their form.

Meanwhile, the Central Smashers finished second in the points table and sealed the qualifier spot. They defeated the Strikers once and also lost once to them in the league stage. With the results leveled, it would be interesting to see who comes out on top in this encounter.

In the batting department, Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor has scored the most runs for his side with 191 runs in just five innings. On the other hand, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani has scalped the most wickets (10) in four innings for his team.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NS vs CS contest.

#3 Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor (CS)

Central Strikers’ top-order batter Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor has scored a total of 191 runs in just five innings in the league stage. His strike rate of 151 shows how useful he can be in the powerplay overs.

Moreover, he has scored 1836 runs in 77 T20 innings so far at a strike rate of 117 with one fifty. He also has good T10 figures of 280 runs in 11 innings. Opposition bowlers would be keen to get his wicket as soon as possible.

#2 Syazrul Ezat Idrus (NS)

Idrus picked up 12 wickets in just six innings in the league stage and topped the bowling charts for his team. His economy of 6.24 is highly impressive and the same is expected from him in the Qualifier as well.

He shuns the run flow right from the first ball, which helps in putting pressure on the opposition. His medium pace would be very valuable in the middle overs. Moreover, he can add some runs with the willow in the middle overs too.

#1 Virandeep Singh (NS)

Virandeep Singh ended the league stage as the best all-rounder with 193 runs and nine wickets in just six innings. Virandeep played the role of a match-winner for his side and will want to continue helping them with his all-round heroics.

With the wicket assisting the spinners a lot, Virandeep’s off-spin would be crucial in the powerplay and middle overs. His batting heroics at the top of the order is also an interesting aspect to watch out for.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava