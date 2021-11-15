NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20, Qualifier

The Northern Strikers will take on Central Smashers in the qualifier match of the Malaysia T20 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Northern Strikers have had a pretty strong campaign. In six matches, they’ve won four times and lost only twice. This allowed them to finish at the top of the table with a net run rate of 1.281. Meanwhile, Central Smashers have also won four of their six games in the tournament. With a slightly lower net run rate, they finished second to Northern Strikers.

NS vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

NS XI

Shankar Sathish, Viradeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi.

CS XI

Ahmad Faiz, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Nazril Rahman, Ammar Zuhdi, Ajeb Khan, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Azwar Ahmad Tajri.

Match Details

NS vs CS, Malaysia T20, Qualifier

Date and Time: 15th November, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and is likely to offer something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s NS vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M H Harisan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Ahmed Faiz has plenty of experience and is the leading run-scorer for Central Smashers. In 77 innings, he has scored 1836 runs at an average of 26.23. He has six half-centuries in this format.

All-rounders

Viradeep Singh has plenty of experience in the shortest format of the sport and he played an instrumental role for his side. He has scored the most runs for Northern Strikers and has also picked up wickets regularly. Singh could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

F Sham is the highest wicket-taker for Central Smashers and he has done impeccably well. In 79 matches, he has picked up 94 wickets and has an economy rate of 6.49.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs CS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (NS)

A Faiz (CS)

S Idrus (NS)

F Sham (CS)

N Rahman (CS)

Important stats for NS vs CS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh: 2831 runs and 76 wickets in 94 matches

A Faiz: 1836 runs and 10 wickets in 86 matches

S Idrus: 513 runs and 86 wickets in 72 matches

F Sham: 507 runs and 94 wickets in 79 matches

N Rahman: 1159 runs and 75 wickets in 86 matches

NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M H Harisan, A Ullah, A Ramly, A Faiz, N Rahman, A Ali, S Idrus, V Singh, F Sham, P Singh, M Zarbani

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: A Faiz

NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M H Harisan, S Surendran, A Ramly, A Faiz, N Rahman, S Idrus, V Singh, F Sham, P Singh, M Zarbani, A Khan

Captain: S Idrus, Vice-Captain: N Rahman

Edited by Diptanil Roy

