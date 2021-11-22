NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 2

The Northern Strikers will take on the Central Smashers in the second match of the MCA T10 Super Series at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The Northern Strikers and the Central Smashers had polar opposite campaigns in the previous tournament. While the Northern Strikers defeated the Western Warriors in the final to win the Malaysia T20 2021, the Central Smashers couldn’t make it past Eliminator 2.

They ended up suffering a massive defeat against the Western Warriors and will be out to make amends here.

NS vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

NS XI

Virandeep Singh, Wan Amirul, Arjoon Thillainathan, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharveen Surendran, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Haiqal Khair

CS XI

Norwira Zazmie, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Zarbani, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ahmad Akmal Zainal, Azwar Tajri

Match Details

NS vs CS, MCA T10 Super Series, Match 2

Date and Time: November 22, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and is likely to offer something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s NS vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Ahmed Faiz has plenty of experience and is the leading run-scorer for the Central Smashers. In 77 innings, he has scored 1836 runs at an average of 26.23. He has six half-centuries in T20s and has also picked up 10 wickets.

All-rounders

A Khan has plenty of experience in the shortest format of the sport and has played an instrumental role for his side. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Khan has scored 82 runs and picked up 11 wickets in just four matches.

Virandeep Singh is the skipper of the Northern Strikers and his performances with the bat in the Malaysia T20 tournament were quite scintillating. In four matches, he had scored 60 runs and had also picked up three wickets.

LNH Sahar is an important asset for the Central Smashers’ bowling unit. He has picked up 20 wickets and has scored 434 runs in 45 matches.

Bowlers

S Idrus was in great form during the Malaysia T20 series. He had done plenty of damage with the ball and will look to repeat the heroics here.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs CS Dream11 prediction team

A Khan (CS)

V Singh (NS)

A Faiz (CS)

LNH Sahar (CS)

Z Zulkifle (CS)

Important stats for NS vs CS Dream11 prediction team

A Khan: 82 runs and 11 wickets in the last tournament

V Singh: 60 runs and 3 wickets in the last tournament

A Faiz: 1836 runs and 10 wickets in 86 matches

LNH Sahar: 434 runs and 20 wickets in 45 matches

NS vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hazalan, A Thillainathan, Z Zulkifle, A Faiz, A Khan, LNH Sahar, V Singh, A Bin-Zainal, S Idrus, P Singh, M Zarbani

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: V Singh

NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, A Thillainathan, Z Zulkifle, A Faiz, A Khan, F Sham, LNH Sahar, V Singh, S Idrus, P Singh, M Zarbani

Captain: Z Zulkifle, Vice-Captain: A Faiz.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

