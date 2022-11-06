NS vs GIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 10

Northern Strikers (NS) will be up against Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) in the 10th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs GIC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report and playing 11s.

Northern Strikers have won two out of their four matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Ghani Institute of Cricket, on the other hand, defeated Southern Hitters by 28 runs in their opening match and are are currently third in the points table.

NS vs GIC Match Details

The 10th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will be played on November 6 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs GIC, Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 10

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs GIC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, wickets tend to slow down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. The first-innings score in the last game played at the venue is 146 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 122

Average second innings score: 99

NS vs GIC Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Northern Strikers: W-L-D-W

Ghani Institute of Cricket: W

NS vs GIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

NS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NS Probable Playing 11

Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, and Ahmad Akmal.

GIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GIC Probable Playing 11

Azeem Dar (C), Khizer Hayat Butt, Shahbaz Javed (WK), Luqman Butt, Muhammad Saleem, Akhtar Shah, Shiraz Khan, Asad Ali, Rao Daniyal Saleem, Ibraar Afzaal, and Mohsin Riza.

NS vs GIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shahbaz Javed (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 221.43)

Javed is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Sunday. He scored 31 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 221.43 in the last match against Southern Hitters.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Saleem (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 106.06)

Saleem was the leading run-scorer for Ghani Institute of Cricket in the last match with 35 runs at a strike rate of 106.06. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Syed Aziz (4 matches, 78 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 125.81 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Aziz has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 125+ and also picked up a wicket in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Wafiq (4 matches, 14 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.78 and Economy Rate: 6.10)

Wafiq has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.10. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

NS vs GIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 66 runs while picking up two wickets in four games.

Sharvin Muniandy

Muniandy can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In four matches, he has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 186+ and scalped four wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NS vs GIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Wafiq - 14 runs and seven wickets in four matches

Sharvin Muniandy - 54 runs and four wickets in four matches

Fitri Sham - 32 runs and four wickets in four matches

Akhtar Shah - Four wickets in one match

Asad Ali 27 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match

NS vs GIC match expert tips

Akhtar Shah

Akhtar Shah is a quality bowler who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 11.33 in the last match against Southern Hitters.

NS vs GIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

NS vs GIC Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series

NS vs GIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Saleem

All-rounders: Azeem Dar, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Asad Ali

Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq, Akhtar Shah, Fitri Sham

NS vs GIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

NS vs GIC Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series

NS vs GIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Saleem

All-rounders: Azeem Dar, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq, Akhtar Shah, Fitri Sham

