NS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 1

The Northern Strikers lock horns with the KL Stars in the opening match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Northern Strikers registered a massive 43-run victory over Central Smashers in the final of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021. KL Stars, on the other hand, defeated SFI Panters Euro by eight wickets and became the champions of the MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021.

NS vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (C), Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Arjoon Thillainathan, Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Senna Singh, Sharveen Surendran.

KLS XI

Santosh Gosavi (C), Nilesh Pagare, A.R Any (WK), Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Rahul Agarwal, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Tanveer Khan, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Peter Issac.

Match Details

NS vs KLS, Match 1, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is pretty much a balanced wicket where the batters can score big once they get set. Anything above 110 should be a good first-innings score, with the average total while batting first in the last four matches played at this venue being 88 runs.

Today’s NS vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem was in decent form with the bat in the MCA T10 Super Series, scoring 26 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 in two outings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Chandan Kumar: Chandan Kumar was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the MCA All Star T10 Bash. He scored 172 runs at a strike rate of 153.57 and picked up two wickets as well. Kumar can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Aminuddin Ramly: Ramly didn't perform as per the expectation in the MCA T10 Super Series, scoring only 16 runs at a strike rate of 114.29 in three matches. But he is a quality batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the MCA T10 Super Series, scoring 69 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 197.14 and picking up five wickets as well.

Jerin Raj Pankiras: Raj scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 123.68 and also picked up three wickets in seven MCA All Star T10 Bash matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh: Singh bowled pretty well in the MCA T10 Super Series, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 3.50 in his three outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.36, while scoring 54 runs in the MCA All Star T10 Bash. He is someone who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order.

Top 5 best players to pick in NS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Chandan Kumar (KLS)

Virandeep Singh (NS)

Santosh Gosavi (KLS)

Ainool Haqqiem (NS)

Pavandeep Singh (NS)

Important Stats for NS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 69 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 197.14 and ER - 2.50

Chandan Kumar: 172 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 153.57 and ER - 9.00

Peter Issac: 110 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 135.29 and ER - 10.00

Santosh Gosavi: 54 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 101.91 and ER - 6.36

Syazrul Ezat Idrus: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.40

NS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

NS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Virandeep Singh, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Tanveer Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Wahib Zada, Santosh Gosavi.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Santosh Gosavi.

NS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Virandeep Singh, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Tanveer Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Santosh Gosavi, Peter Issac.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Jerin Raj Pankiras.

Edited by Samya Majumdar