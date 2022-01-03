NS vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, 2nd Semi-Final

Northern Strikers (NS) will take on Southern Hitters (SH) in the second semi-final of the MCA T10 Bash on Monday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Strikers won four of their five league games, finishing second in the points table to reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Southern Hitters won just one of their five games to make the last four. They lost two matches, with two others ending in no result.

NS vs SH Probable Playing XIs

Northern Strikers

Virandeep Singh(c), Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem(wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Roshan Singh, Niroshan De Silva, Muhammad Gulraiz, Hakim Harisan.

Southern Hitters

Syed Aziz(c), Ainool Hafizs(wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Shankar Sathish, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Khairullah, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Nazril Rahman.

Match Details

Match: Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters, 2nd semi-final, MCA T10 Bash.

Date and Time: January 3, 2022, Monday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are having their say in a lot of games, compared to batters, in this tournament. Scores of above 80 in the first innings can be expected. Batting gets tougher as games progress. So the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Today's NS vs SH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Hakim Harisan: The keeper-batter has accumulated 54 runs in three innings. His strike rate of 164 is phenomenal, and he is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Muhammad Gulraiz: Gulraiz, the Northern Strikers' top-order batter, is one of the players to watch out for, with 102 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 137.84.

Dhivendran Mogan: The Southern Hitters batter has scored only 25 runs in three innings. He is yet to bring out his A-game in the tournament.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: The Northern Strikers batter has smacked 148 runs in five innings in the tournament, hitting 15 fours and eight sixes. He has also scored a fifty. His strike rate of 182 can give opposition bowlers nightmares. Moreover, he has picked up five wickets in the tournament.

Syed Aziz: The Southern Hitters batter has smacked 102 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 157 in the tournament. He has hit 12 fours and five sixes so far.

Bowlers

Syazrul Ezat-Idrus: The Northern Strikers bowler has picked up four wickets in five innings in an economy rate of 9.12. He is expected to bring out his A-game in this clash.

Wahib Zada: The Northern Strikers middle-overs bowler has picked up three wickets in as many innings in the tournament, at a decent economy of 8.6.

Five best players to pick in NS vs SH Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (NS) - 402 Points.

Syed Aziz (SH) - 279 Points.

Muhammad Gulraiz (NS) - 222 Points.

Aimal Khan (NS) - 219 Points.

Syazrul Ezat-Idrus (NS) - 195 Points.

NS vs SH Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Semi-Final)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafiz, Muhammad Gulraiz, Dhivendran Mogan, Niroshan de Silva, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Khairullah.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-Captain: Syed Aziz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Shankar Sathish, Muhammad Gulraiz, Dhivendran Mogan, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Nazril Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dhivendran Mogan. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Gulraiz.

Edited by Bhargav