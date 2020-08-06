NS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 7th, 2020

The second Malaysian T10 Bash game of the day pits the Northern Strikers against the Southern Hitters at the Kinrara Academy Oval.

The Southern Hitters are the hot favourites for this tournament with a couple of Malaysian internationals in line to don their jersey. On the other hand, the Northern Strikers also have a nice blend of youth and experience in their roster. Although these are still early days in the competition, you would back the Hitters to register a win in this game.

However, since any game of T10 can go either way, a competitive clash between the Strikers and the Hitters beckons, with two valuable points up for grabs in Kuala Lumpur.

Squads to choose from

Northern Strikers

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Southern Hitters

Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Strikers

S Aziz, A Zubaidi, A Jamaluddin, C Kumar, I Roshan, H Singh, M Zaman, N Rahman, A Rahman, Z Fazal and S Rahim

Southern Hitters

V Singh, B Save, S Malik, A Ramly, A Yatim, M Gulraiz, S Hettige, H Ali, V Unni, S Idrus and M Ali

Match Details

Match: Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters

Date: 7th August 2020, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Oval is a good one to bat on, with the par score being 90. While the batsmen should enjoy conditions at this venue, they should be wary of the spinners, who are bound to get some turn in the middle overs. With the ball likely to skid on under lights, both teams will look to chase in this encounter.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NS vs SH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Singh, A Zubaidi, S Idrus, V Singh, S Aziz, M Gulraiz, S Hettige, C Kumar, H Ali, V Unni and Z Fazal

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: S Aziz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Singh, A Zubaidi, S Idrus, V Singh, S Aziz, A Jamaluddin, S Hettige, C Kumar, S Malik, V Unni and Z Fazal

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: S Hettige