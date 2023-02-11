NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see the Northern Strikers (NS) squaring off against the Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Southern Hitters have won both of their last two matches of the season and will hope to keep the winning run going. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, have won one of their last two games.

The Northern Strikers will give it their all to win the match, but the Southern Hitters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NS vs SOH Match Details

The fifth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 11 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs SOH, Match 5

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UKM-KPT and Southern Hitters, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NS vs SOH Form Guide

NS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SOH - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XI

NS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh (wk & c), Amir Khan Malik, Wan Muhammad, Aslam Khan Malik, Ibrahim Zahid, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Nur Fakhrul Bin Abd Rahim, Rahim Khan Malik, Rizwan Haider, and Vijay Unni.

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle (c), Syed Aziz, Abdul Rehman, Nazril Rahman, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf-Azmi Aslam, Theekshana Prabagya Liyanage, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Md Sulaiman, and Thilina Chamoth.

NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh

V Singh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Khan and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Aziz

A Rehman and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Muniandy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Sulaiman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sulaiman

M Sulaiman will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has picked up six wickets in the last two matches.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 47 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NS vs SOH, Match 5

S Aziz

V Unni

M Sulaiman

R Khan

R Haider

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, S Aziz

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan, M Sulaiman, M Luqman, T Chamoth, V Unni

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, S Aziz

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan, M Sulaiman, M Luqman, T Chamoth, V Unni

