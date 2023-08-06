NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 5

The 5th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Northern Strikers (NS) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Southern Hitters have won one of their last two matches. Northern Strikers, too, have a solitary victory in two appearances.

Southern Hitters will give it their all to win the match, but Northern Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NS vs SOH Match Details

The 5th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 6 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs SOH, Match 5

Date and Time: 6th August 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Hitters and Central Smashers, where a total of 218 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

NS vs SOH Form Guide

NS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SOH - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XI

NS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Mohsin Zaman, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Qaisar, Dilawar Abbas, Tehseen Saif, Syazrul Idrus, Wan Muhammad (wk), Amir Khan Malik, Haiqal Khair

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ariff Jamaluddin, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Saleh Shadman (wk), Rizwan Haider, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Jinendra Muraly, A Shabir Sandhu, Arief Yusof, Anwar Rahman, Vijay Unni (c)

NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan Malik

A Khan Malik and I Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Zaman

M Zaman and N Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Akmal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan Malik and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Saif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Unni

V Unni will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 184 points in the last two matches.

A Khan Malik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan Malik as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 171 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NS vs SOH, Match 5

V Unni

A Amir

N Ahmad

A Khan Malik

M Zaman

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: I Khan, A Khan Malik, M Amir (vc)

All-rounders: M Zaman, N Ahmad, A Akmal

Bowlers: V Unni (c), R Khan Malik, T Saif, R Haider

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Khan Malik (vc), M Amir

All-rounders: M Zaman, N Ahmad

Bowlers: V Unni (c), R Khan Malik, T Saif, R Haider, A Rahman, K Kumar